Looking for a Sweet Job? Insomnia Cookies Is Hiring!

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies is calling all cookie lovers who want to help bring some warm, delicious, delivered sweets to Insomniacs everywhere. Insomnia's store staff is the heart of the Insomnia Cookies community, baking and delivering warm cookies seven days a week, and they are looking to grow their family. Insomnia Cookies is hiring at all locations around the country for a variety of positions, including car and bike delivery drivers, bakers and counter staff, shift leads and store managers. All positions come with great benefits, flexible schedule and not to mention – free cookies!

Everyone looking to join the Insomnia Cookies team is invited to stop by the open hiring event at any store on September 8th and 12th from 2-10 p.m. local time where applicants can be interviewed on the spot. And to make job hunting a little sweeter, everyone applying in person will be treated to a free cookie.

"We are so excited to expand our Insomnia Cookies team across the country with people who are as passionate about delivering warm delicious cookies to the community as we are," said Suzanne Toner, VP of People at Insomnia Cookies. "Every Insomnia store prides itself on excellent customer service and that's a direct reflection on the amazing people we hire. We're looking forward to making our Insomnia team bigger with even more dedicated and caring Insomniacs."

Face masks are required. Social distancing and occupancy limits will be enforced. Applicants can RSVP here (not required) or applications can be submitted online at the Insomnia Cookies Careers page.

Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to your door. Today Insomnia has more than 175 locations and is quickly growing! Whether you are feeding a craving or a crowd, Insomnia's offerings of cookies, brownies, cookie cakes and even cold milk have you covered. A variety of ice cream flavors are also served and delivered at most locations. Insomnia Cookies are available when you need them, with most stores open until 1am or later. Warm. Delicious. Delivered.

To learn more – or to place an order for local or national delivery, visit www.insomniacookies.com . Stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies