Looking for more predictable energy costs this summer? Budget Billing can help

Key Takeaways:

Budget Billing is a free option from Ameren that helps level out seasonal changes in your energy bill.

Customers can choose to enroll and receive a more consistent monthly payment amount throughout the year.

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the summer months, home appliances need to work harder due to the rising temperatures outside. To give customers options and additional control over their energy statement, Ameren offers Budget Billing, a free tool that can provide bill predictability and consistency. Customers can avoid seasonal spikes in their energy bills by dividing their previous year's usage into predictable baseline monthly payments. This means bills stay more consistent each month, regardless of weather changes.

"Midwest summers get hot and humid, which means our air conditioners have to run longer and more often to keep our homes safe and comfortable and that could impact energy bills," said Jeronica Jenkins, director of customer care at Ameren. "That's why we make it easy for you to sign up for Budget Billing before the season changes. Our goal is to give you options that help you manage your energy costs, no matter the time of year."

In most cases, residential customers are eligible for Budget Billing. Many business customers are also eligible based on specific account criteria. Customers without an online account can create one for free.

You can find more information on how to get enrolled in Budget Billing here.

Periodic energy statement reviews are conducted for customers enrolled in Budget Billing to ensure their payments reflect actual energy usage; these assessments may result in adjustments to the customer's monthly payment amount.

If there ends up being a difference between actual energy usage and monthly payments Ameren encourages customers to utilize the rollover option.

At the end of each year, any difference between the cost of energy used and the amount paid will roll over as a charge or payment, divided across the next twelve months. This prevents unexpected fees and keeps payments manageable. Customers can also settle the remainder with a single payment or credit if they choose.

Ameren encourages customers to take advantage of other tools to make it easier to manage their monthly budget:

Auto Pay: To help give you greater peace of mind, you can securely provide your bank account or credit card information, and your monthly payment will be taken care of automatically.

Pick A Due Date: Enrolling is simple: just log in to your online account, select your preferred due date, opt in for reminders, and click "Continue" to complete your sign up. You can update your due date once every 12 months

Use Our App: Make payments to your bill, track payment history, monitor energy usage, and access statements—all in one place. Stay updated with outage notifications, including causes and estimated restoration times, and opt in for instant alerts to minimize disruptions.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.5 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation