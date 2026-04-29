Potatoes USA Awarded Patent for AI-Driven Social Media Monitoring and Responding

DENVER, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potatoes USA, the national promotion board for U.S. potato growers and importers, has been awarded a patent (US 12,591,622 B2) for a method for monitoring and responding to social media content.

The innovative technology automates social media management, featuring AI-driven monitoring, content identification, and natural language response generation on a knowledge basis. The system may include a human-in-the-loop interface that allows for the review, editing, and approval of generated content prior to publication.

Potatoes USA uses the technology to monitor for misinformation about potato nutrition so they can respond with the correct information, educating consumers on the nutritional benefits of potatoes. Additionally, the organization uses the technology to participate in positive conversations about potatoes, joining in the vast amount of potato love on social media.

"For any company or brand trying to share information and raise awareness, it's vital to be part of relevant conversations happening on social media. This technology allows us to participate in and, more importantly, help shape those conversations," said Blair Richardson, CEO of Potatoes USA. "A huge number of people talk about potatoes on social media every day. The vast majority of what we see is very positive, but we also find negative and incorrect posts and comments about potatoes. Even though it's a smaller percentage of what's being said, it's a key piece of our communications strategy to correct the misinformation that's out there, debunk longstanding myths about potatoes, and educate the public on the true nutritional benefits of potatoes."

The patented technology allows Potatoes USA to establish itself as a go-to resource on social media for potato nutrition facts, recipe inspiration, and general potato love.

About Potatoes USA

As representatives of U.S. potato growers and importers, Potatoes USA's mission is to strengthen the demand for potatoes through marketing and research. By launching impactful marketing campaigns; coordinating regional, national, and international market and production research; and establishing new trade markets, Potatoes USA promotes the benefits of potatoes to audiences across the globe, including consumers, foodservice operators, retailers, and health professionals. For more information on America's Favorite Vegetable, please visit PotatoGoodness.com and PotatoesUSA.com.

Media Contact

Erin Bracken

[email protected]

SOURCE Potatoes USA