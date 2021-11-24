Loomis AB has issued SEK 1,200 million of Sustainability-Linked Bonds

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bonds are issued for five years with maturity 30 November 2026. The bonds have a floating interest rate of 3-month Stibor plus 1.35 percentage points. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance loans. The bonds will be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List.

The sustainability-linked bonds are issued under Loomis' recently updated MTN program and under Loomis' newly established Sustainability-Linked Financial Framework, which was published, on www.loomis.com, in November 2021. Sustainalytics concludes, in its second opinion verification of the framework, that Loomis 'objectives are ambitious and aligned with Loomis' sustainability strategy. In addition, the framework is in line with the principles of "Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020" and "Sustainability-Linked Loan principles 2021".

Loomis has linked the sustainability-linked bonds to the outcome of a sustainability target to reduce Loomis' absolute carbon dioxide emissions with 20 percent by 2025, compared to the 2019 level.

Nordea structured the Sustainability-Linked Financial Framework and Danske Bank and Nordea jointly acted as bookrunners for this issue.

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

CFO

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: [email protected]

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

Email: [email protected]

