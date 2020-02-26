Loomis acquires Automatia in Finland

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy (Automatia) from present owners Danske Bank, Nordea, and OP Financial Group. The enterprise value, i.e. purchase price plus acquired net debt, is approximately EUR 42 million.

Automatia operates the largest ATM network in Finland, under the Otto brand, and also offers nationwide cash supply services for bank branches, night safes for retailers and a digital platform for operating instant payments. Automatia, founded in 1994, has approximately 30 employees and annual net revenue, for the last twelve months ending in December 2019, was approximately EUR 42 million.

As part of the transaction, the sellers will commit to new long-term service agreements and continue to be significant customers of Automatia.

The business will be reported in segment Europe and consolidated into Loomis as of closing of the transaction. The transaction is subject to merger control approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and approval by other relevant authorities. Closing will take place after approval, which is estimated to take around 5 months. The purchase price is payable on closing.

Including integration costs, the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on the operating margin (EBITA1)) and the earnings per share of Loomis in 2020.

"Automatia offers us know-how and experience in operating ATM services and digital payment systems. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our ATM outsourcing services. As its new owner, Loomis will continue to develop Automatia's businesses and will use Automatia's know-how and payment platform internationally. We welcome all new employees and customers to Loomis", says Patrik Andersson, President and CEO of Loomis.

1) Earnings before interest, taxes and amortizations

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

CFO

Mobile: +46-70-569-69-98

Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1-281-795-8580

Email: anders.haker@loomis.com

