SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated on February 26, 2020, Loomis AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy (Automatia) from present owners Danske Bank, Nordea, and OP Financial Group.

The transaction has now been approved by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and closing has taken place today, 2nd December, 2020.

"Automatia offers us know-how and experience in operating ATM services and digital payment systems. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our ATM outsourcing services. As its new owner, Loomis will continue to develop Automatia's businesses and will use Automatia's know-how and payment platform internationally. We welcome all new employees and customers to Loomis", says Patrik Andersson, President and CEO of Loomis Group".

CONTACT:

Patrik Andersson

President and CEO

Mobile: +46 76 111 34 00

Email: [email protected]

Kristian Ackeby

CFO

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: [email protected]

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-completes-acquisition-of-automatia-in-finland,c3247942

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3247942/1343228.pdf Loomis completes acquisition of Automatia in Finland

SOURCE Loomis AB