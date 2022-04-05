Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

News provided by

Loomis AB

Apr 05, 2022, 02:35 ET

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March May 4, 2022

Interim Report January - June July 22, 2022

Interim Report January - September  October 28, 2022

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

April 5, 2022 

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2021,c3539822

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3539822/1559538.pdf

Loomis Annual Report and Sustsainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3539822/830ba45fcd8b6cc9.pdf

Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

SOURCE Loomis AB

Also from this source

Björn Züger appointed as new President and CEO of Loomis USA...

Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Loomis AB...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics