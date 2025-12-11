ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Fish. Wild Places. with Emilie Björkman, a captivating new documentary-style YouTube series hosted by environmental activist and renowned free fly fisher Emilie Björkman, launched this fall. Produced by Loop, a company committed to producing elite fly-fishing equipment and the conservation of wild fish populations, the six-part series celebrate the deep connection between fly fishing, nature, and conservation.

Loop Launches Fly-Fishing YouTube Series Highlighting Conservation and Connection

Filmed across six countries, including Argentina, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, Sweden, and the United States, Wild Fish. Wild Places. with Emilie Björkman spotlights passionate fly fishers, scientists, and conservationists working to preserve wild fish populations and their habitats. In each of the six episodes, Björkman meets with local experts and draws viewers into the cultural and environmental significance of fly fishing. These episodes are just the beginning of a long-running series, with more episodes to come in 2026.

"The beauty of fly fishing is that it's more than just a sport—it's a way to build a deeper appreciation for nature," said Björkman, who also serves as the project's producer and brand ambassador for Loop. "This series was created to inspire people to explore the outdoors, care for wild places, and understand their role in conservation."

A Revitalized Vision for Loop

Under the ownership of Cox Enterprises since late 2024, Loop has reinvigorated its focus on sustainability and conservation leadership.

"Protecting wild rivers and wild places is a critical part of our environmental mission at Cox. And for me, it's personal," said Alex Taylor, chairman and chief executive officer at Cox Enterprises. "I've spent the majority of my life chasing salmon runs, and if I do one thing before I die, I'll be very happy if it's protecting a river forever."

"At Loop, we know fly fishing is more than a hobby, it's a way of life. This new series is designed for anglers who embrace the craft and are passionate about preserving natural settings through progressive conservation. It's built for those who cherish every aspect of the experience," said Jim Coates, chief executive officer of Loop.

The series reflects this renewed vision, blending breathtaking visuals with compelling storytelling to inspire action. Behind the scenes, photographer and editor Ted Logart emphasized the collaboration required to bring the project to life. "The unpredictability of filming in nature made this a challenge, but the incredible people we met, both on and off camera, made it possible."

About Loop

Loop crafts expert fly-fishing gear for adventure in wild places. Its precise Scandinavian designs reflect the company's belief that when nature is personal, protecting it is instinctual. Founded in 1983 in Nordic waters teeming with wild salmon, the company pioneered innovations like the large arbor reel and the underhand cast, and pushed the boundaries of angling experiences into far-flung places from Labrador to Tierra del Fuego. As part of the Cox family of businesses, Loop is crafting more of the innovative gear Loop anglers appreciate—with increasing sustainability for a bigger purpose. To learn more, visit LoopTackle.com.

SOURCE Loop