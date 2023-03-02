LootMogul expands professional and college athlete ownership through equity crowdfunding campaign

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul, an artificial intelligent (AI) driven sports metaverse platform created by athletes for athletes launches a new ownership model allowing sports fanatics to own a piece of the company through equity crowdfunding campaign - republic.com/lootmogul.

LootMogul live now on Republic.com

LootMogul initially focused on professional athletes and signed up several WNBA, NBA and NFL legends as brand ambassadors such as Lisa Leslie, Carlos Boozer, Michael Cooper, Doug Williams, Gary Clark, John Booty, Ken Harvey, Alex Bentley and many others. The company's goal is to revive their legacy in a sport centric metaverse, fan engagement and community givebacks.

With a growing demand from college/high-school athletes seeking pro mentorship and engagement with their fans, LootMogul partnered with Burrst and Athletiverse .

"Web3 is all about democratization of ownership and community rewards. We believe in this core value. Our Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Republic.com went live last week and we smashed our investment goals within 48 hours securing 103 investors. 71% of our first 100 equity crowdfunding investors are professional & college athletes. Burrst was our first collegiate level partnership and within few weeks, Burrst onboarded 53 college athletes as LootMogul brand ambassadors" - Raj Rajkotia, CEO and Founder of LootMogul

"I founded Burrst to help empower student-athletes to break into the Web3 sports space to monetize their NIL, connect further with fans and create a global brand presence. NIL and Web3 are both massive industries and we're bridging the gap between the two while leveling the playing field for student-athletes globally. LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse which aligns with our mission to help younger athletes succeed. With blockchain technology in place, our athletes can have ownership of their brand and own equity in the company" - Grant Sapkin, CEO and Founder of Burrst

"I first heard of LootMogul while I was negotiating for one of my clients, Pat Spencer's, contract. After meeting the team and seeing what LootMogul was all about, I came on as an Executive Advisor and have been leading the Marketing and NIL efforts ever since. What I love the most about LootMogul is it makes sense for every level of athlete ranging from NBA players, to collegiate lacross athletes, to even high schools stars like Mikey Williams ." - Miles Jordan , College NIL Legal Consultant

Athletiverse brings college athletes together with brands and breaks down the barriers to deal-making in the new NIL industry, while LootMogul is creating an entirely new space in which brands can sell their products and athletes can interact with their fans. The partnership between Athletiverse and LootMogul is a natural fit, and LootMogul's commitment to young athletes having ownership in their company is a great way to begin the relationship. It's going to be exciting to see young athletes and established brands take advantage of the new NIL space in different and creative ways. said Darren Dummit, NIL expert and Advisor to Athletiverse .

With the launch of LootMogul's equity crowdfunding campaign, athletes and fans can own a piece of LootMogul's sports metaverse for as little as $100 - https://republic.com/lootmogul

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven, athlete-led sports metaverse that is powered by multi-player blockchain mini games, meta shops for brands and athletes, training academies, digital collectibles with In-Real-Life (IRL) rewards.

