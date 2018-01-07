L'Oréal Advances Its Commitment To Promoting Sun Safety With La Roche-Posay UV Sense, The First Battery-Free Wearable Electronic UV Sensor

"L'Oréal research shows that overexposure to UV rays is a top health and beauty concern of consumers worldwide," said Guive Balooch, Global Vice President of L'Oréal's Technology Incubator. "With this knowledge, we set out to create something that blends problem-solving technology with human-centered design to reach even more consumers who require additional information about their UV exposure. Whenever we develop a new technology, our goal is to make an enormous global impact by enhancing consumers' lives."

L'Oréal has long been dedicated to sun safety through research, product innovation, funding significant research with the Melanoma Research Alliance, and public education campaigns such as skin screenings, PSAs and social media activations. To underscore this commitment, L'Oréal's leading dermatological skincare brand, La Roche-Posay, launched the first-ever stretchable skin sensor to monitor UV exposure, My UV Patch, in 2016. Since the technology's debut, the La Roche-Posay brand has distributed more than one million patches to consumers in 37 countries free of charge to encourage sun safe behaviors.

Through consumer studies and feedback of My UV Patch users, L'Oréal learned that although users changed their behaviors – with 34 percent applying sunscreen more often and 37 percent trying to stay in the shade more frequently – they wanted a smaller wearable with longer wear and real-time data. Building on the architecture of the original patch, UV Sense allows further monitoring of UV exposure, to show trends of exposure over time with instant updates.

UV Sense is the first battery-free wearable electronic sensor to measure individual UV exposure and can store up to three months of data. The wearable is less than two millimeters thick, nine millimeters in diameter and designed to be worn for up to two weeks on the thumbnail. The sensor can be reapplied to the nail with additional adhesives, which come in the packaging. By putting this technology on the thumbnail – which receives optimal sunlight – consumers can increase wear time from several days with My UV Patch to several weeks with UV Sense.

Balooch continued, "Beauty trends show that adoption of wearable nail art accessories is on the rise, with a more than 65 percent increase in nail art trends over the last five years. Our innovation taps into this growing trend, while illustrating our deep commitment to sun safe behavior and protection."

Powered by the user's mobile phone and activated by UVA and UVB rays, UV Sense is the first wearable electronic UV sensor powered without a battery. The wearable has an accompanying mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, which translates and transfers data from the sensor using Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled technology. The app delivers consumer-friendly information detailing when the wearer should be mindful of UV exposure. Data is included in a profile within the app that outlines a user's exposure levels. Sun-safety habits – like spending time in the shade or reapplying sunscreen – are encouraged with facts about sun exposure and additional tips for protection.

"Design and technology are inextricably linked, and as products become more personalized to individuals, both elements are integral to providing people with seamless experiences," said Yves Behar, designer entrepreneur and founder of fuseproject. "By working with L'Oréal, we are able to pair deep expertise in beauty tech with an effective design that enhances consumers' wellbeing without distracting from their everyday lives."

Both UV Sense and the limited-edition of My UV Patch draw from research L'Oréal conducted in conjunction with MC10, Inc., a leading wearable technology company, and professor John Rogers at Northwestern University, through his portfolio of intellectual property (IP) and innovation around flexible, stretchable electronics. This research has provided valuable insights into the human skin, such as the calculations of personal daily safe UV doses around the skin phototype and minimal erythema dose.

"Proper sun precautions are vital to the health and appearance of our skin," added Dr. Whitney Bowe, a New York City-based Dermatologist. "According to a 2016 Ipsos study*, nearly half of Americans reported that they wanted to be better educated about their skin concerns. My UV Patch has demonstrated improvements in sun-safe behaviors and reduced sunburns among its users. That tells us that wearables can stimulate true behavioral change by helping consumers understand their actual level of UV exposure. It's a major breakthrough in changing our understanding of UV exposure daily and over time."

UV Sense will be available on a limited basis in the U.S. for the 2018 summer season with a global launch following in 2019. Details on where the limited-edition as well as the original heart design of My UV Patch will be available on www.laroche-posay.us. For more information and product availability, visit www.laroche-posay.us.

*Source: Health is the future of beauty, Ipsos, June 2016

ABOUT L'ORÉAL

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and Innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. www.loreal.com

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by more than 25,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed with dermatologists for every skin type to complement and enhance their patients' treatments and to promote good skincare practices at home every day. Started from the world's leading center of thermal dermatology, La Roche-Posay develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, used at the center since 1905, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated with ingredients at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. La Roche-Posay: A Better Life For Sensitive Skin.

ABOUT FUSEPROJECT

Founded in 1999 by Yves Béhar, fuseproject is an award-winning design studio based in San Francisco. Utilizing an integrated approach to design, the studio offers a full scope of design services including industrial design, brand, packaging, UI/UX, and spatial design. Fuseproject believes that design should be a force for positive social and environmental change, and has received two INDEX: Awards for their work's social impact. Taking a long-term approach to developing and enhancing brands, fuseproject works internationally across a wide array of industries including tech and biotechnology, furniture, fashion, spatial design, and consumer goods. The studio has also pioneered venture design, working with entrepreneurs in providing holistic design services to support in scaling their businesses. The studio's work is internationally recognized, and lives in the permanent collections of MoMA, SFMoMA, Art Institute of Chicago, Victoria & Albert Museum, Cooper Hewitt and Centre Pompidou among others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loreal-advances-its-commitment-to-promoting-sun-safety-with-la-roche-posay-uv-sense-the-first-battery-free-wearable-electronic-uv-sensor-300578651.html

SOURCE L'Oreal USA

Related Links

http://www.loreal.com

