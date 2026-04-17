L'Oréal Paris and Ulta Beauty Unveil "Mother & ___" Campaign: A Celebration of the Limitless Worth and Multifaceted Identities of Motherhood

The nationwide retail and social campaign will honor the multifaceted identities of women beyond the title of Mom

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, L'Oréal Paris is partnering with Ulta Beauty on a new nationwide retail and social campaign celebrating the multifaceted identities of mothers, "Mother &_____". Rolling out across more than 700 Ulta Beauty stores and digital platforms, the campaign invites women to recognize and embrace the many titles they hold beyond the title of 'Mom'.

L’Oréal Paris and Ulta Beauty “Mother & ___” Campaign

For decades, L'Oréal Paris has stood for the intrinsic worth of every woman. This Mother's Day, L'Oréal Paris is evolving that mission by recognizing that a mother's worth isn't defined by a single title, but by the beautiful, complex intersection of every role she chooses to lead.

While motherhood is often celebrated as a defining role in a woman's life, cultural narratives have at times reduced mothers to this singular identity, when in fact, mothers are so much more. Through the "Mother & ___" campaign, L'Oréal Paris and Ulta Beauty aim to spark a broader conversation about ever-evolving identities, encouraging women to celebrate every dimension of who they are, and what they stand for.

Beginning April 19th and running through May 11th, the campaign will span immersive in-store end cap displays at hundreds of Ulta Beauty locations nationwide, spotlighting a curated selection of L'Oréal Paris iconic products across skincare, haircare, hair color, and cosmetics. To further amplify the sentiment, women who embody the many roles will take to social media.

On the campaign, Laura Branik, President of L'Oréal Paris USA, notes "As a mother, I know firsthand that while the title of 'Mom' is the ultimate gift, it is only one of the many titles we hold. At L'Oréal Paris, we believe a woman's worth is found in the totality of who she is—the artist, the leader, the dreamer, and the friend. We are proud to partner with Ulta Beauty to celebrate the multidimensional spirit of every woman who says, 'I am a Mother, and I am worth it ."

The L'Oréal Paris "Mother & ___" campaign launches April 19, 2026 in Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com. We invite women to join the conversation on social media by sharing their own "Mother &_____" stories and tagging @lorealparis (Instagram) @lorealparisusa (TikTok).

For media inquiries or product information, please contact:

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About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), X (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

SOURCE L'Oreal Paris USA