L'Oréal Paris Announces Amber Heard As New Global Spokesperson

"One of a new generation of actresses rewriting the script when it comes to having a voice in the world, the energy Amber Heard brings to her philanthropy, to her advocacy and to her performances make her a powerful ambassador for L'Oréal Paris as we take 'Because I'm Worth It' beauty into 2018," says Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L'Oréal Paris Global President.

A Texas native who grew up breaking horses, Heard is the first to admit that she never really imagined herself in the world of beauty, though she did dream of beauty pageants as a young girl.

From her breakout role in "Friday Night Lights," the actress has brought her radiant on-screen dynamism to romantic comedies, thrillers and more recently in superhero blockbusters: as Mera in Justice League, reprising the role of underwater Queen for 2018's much-anticipated Aquaman.

At 32, she's a campaigner for equality in Hollywood, calling for female characters and stories to be written and made by women and has philanthropic commitments at home and abroad. Amber is an outspoken advocate for women's, children's and LGBTQ rights. A believer in the healing power of art, Heard is also a member of The Art of Elysium, an organization empowering artists and needy communities to thrive through art. She recently returned from a humanitarian trip to Jordan to visit Syrian refugees with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) – an organization doing lifesaving work. In 2018, on the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Amber will be joining forces with the UN Human Rights Office.

Next up, Heard will share the screen with Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell, and then be seen in the romantic thriller Run Away With Me. Making her first appearance for L'Oréal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, the actress will star in the "Worth It Show," a talk show to honor women in cinema, beauty and beyond and inspired by the most-recognized brand slogan in the world.

"Over the years I've always thought to not just be an actor, but to use my voice as a platform for good to make the world a slightly, slightly better place and empower women the best that I can," says Heard.

About L'Oréal Paris:

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1971 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Excellence Crème, Elvive, the Ever Collection, Advanced Hairstyle, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Hydra Genius, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics collections include Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin, @LOrealMen, Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

