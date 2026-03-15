The custom spot celebrates the iconic new film, and kicks off a multi-pronged collaboration leading up to the film's release in theaters May 1.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris announced a collaboration with 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," in theaters May 1. To launch the promotional campaign, L'Oréal Paris will debut a custom spot featuring global ambassadors Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley during the 98th Annual Academy Awards. The ad offers a stylish nod to the world of Runway Magazine.

L'ORÉAL PARIS GETS GLAM WITH "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2," DEBUTING OSCARS-NIGHT AD FEATURING KENDALL JENNER AND SIMONE ASHLEY

Created by Maximum Effort, the spot unfolds in the unmistakable world of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," bringing the iconic Runway Magazine offices to life with razor-sharp style and cinematic polish. The story centers on an unexpected mix-up where Kendall Jenner is mistaken as a candidate for Miranda Priestly's new assistant. The spot also introduces one of Miranda's latest assistants, Amari, portrayed in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" by Simone Ashley.

The collaboration will extend beyond Oscars night, and will feature a series of creative activations throughout the film's theatrical rollout. Together, the legendary film franchise and the iconic beauty house will celebrate confidence, glamour, and cultural impact at the intersection of entertainment and beauty.

Kendall Jenner notes, "Spending the day at the Runway office was honestly so much fun. I got to live my dream walking past that iconic reception, and what made it even more special was getting to experience it alongside my L'Oréal Paris family. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Simone Ashley adds, "Working on this film has been a true career highlight and bringing it further to life with this spot with L'Oréal Paris has been so much fun. I loved working with both the L'Oréal Paris and Disney teams and can't wait for 'The Devil Wears Prada' fans to see what we created."

On the collaboration with the film, L'Oréal Paris Brand President, Laura Branik, notes, "Teaming up with 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' lets us show up in a moment that defines beauty and pop culture, and at a scale that matches the legacy of the film. Launching this collaboration on Oscars night, with a spot that pays homage to the story and brings together our global ambassadors Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley, is a meaningful way to reinforce what L'Oréal Paris stands for: celebrating women who set the standard, on screen and in real life."

"Confidence, glamour, and humor are at the heart of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2" said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Disney. "We are delighted to collaborate with iconic beauty house L'Oréal Paris to celebrate the release of the new film in such a stylish and fun way."

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" debuts exclusively in theaters May 1. The L'Oréal Paris ad-spot can be found here: https://youtu.be/HbAbxcPYBMk

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About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world with products available in 150 countries around the world. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Oréal Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi, an empowering vision of self-confidence to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth. The French heritage of the brand is essential to its DNA, a vision expressed on the world stage with L'Oréal Paris participation in the most glamorous events, projecting Parisian excellence and diversity across the globe. The superior efficacy of the brand's formulas has been tried and tested and is backed up by a wealth of data built upon 110 years of expertise to not only deliver visible, proven results but to innovate the future.

About "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Twenty years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Michael Bederman and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.

SOURCE L'Oreal Paris USA