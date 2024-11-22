L'Oréal Paris Hosts Inspiring Women of Worth Celebration Honoring 10 Female Non-Profit Leaders

Nominations are now open to submit a non-profit leader to be named a 2025 Women of Worth honoree

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 19th year, #1 global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris USA is spotlighting female non-profit leaders through its renowned Women of Worth program. Last night, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth hosted its annual Celebration event in Los Angeles with the brand's talented lineup of spokeswomen including Elle Fanning, Cara Delevingne, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, and Andie MacDowell to recognize the 2024 honoree class.

Hillary Cohen, Danelle Umstead, Jahnavi Rao, Rania Zuri, Meymuna Hussein-Cattan, Wawa Gatheru, Dr. Tonya Stafford, Lisa Hoeve, Laura Pahules and Sheri Mathis attend the 19th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for L’Oréal Paris) Cara Delevingne, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Elle Fanning and Ali Goldstein attend the 19th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for L’Oréal Paris)

The celebratory evening was also attended by special guests like Sophia Bush, Bethenny Frankel, and Sofia Carson who walked the Worth It carpet in support of this year's program. During the main event, each honoree shared their inspiring story, the mission of their organization and how they are addressing the most pressing issues in their communities and this country today.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery's Courageous Studios, the full evening can be streamed from home beginning December 6th at www.WomenofWorth.com and on the L'Oréal Paris YouTube channel.

"L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth continues to recognize changemakers who champion a diverse range of causes and beautifully embody the brand's tagline 'Because You're Worth It,'" said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "As we near our 20th anniversary, we are so proud of how the program has evolved with society to reflect the issues women face today."

"I'm so thrilled to be a part of the Celebration for these amazing women," said spokeswoman and actress, Elle Fanning. "The honorees truly embody what it means to be "Worth It," and I'm so moved by each of their unique stories and drive to make a difference."

The 2024 honorees and their non-profit organizations include Danelle Umstead (Salt Lake City, UT) Founder and President of Sisters in Sports Foundation (SIS), Hillary Cohen (Los Angeles, CA) Co-Founder and CEO of Every Day Action, Jahnavi Rao (Philadelphia, PA) President and Founder of New Voters, Laura Pahules (Phoenix, AZ) Founder & President of Control Alt Delete, Lisa Hoeve (Grand Rapids, MI) Founder and CEO of Hope Pkgs, Meymuna Hussein-Cattan (Los Angeles, CA) Founder and CEO of The Tiyya Foundation, Rania Zuri (Morgantown, WV) Founder and CEO of The LiTEArary Society, Sheri Mathis (Dallas, TX) President of Mammogram Poster Girls, Dr. Tonya Stafford (Dallas, TX) Founder and Executive Director of It's Going To Be OK and Wawa Gatheru (Philadelphia, PA) Founder and Executive Director of Black Girl Environmentalist.

Each honoree received a $25,000 grant through L'Oréal Paris' intermediary grantmaker, GlobalGiving for their non-profit organizations, mentorship from the L'Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share their stories and missions with the world. Lack of funding is one of the most common roadblocks for nonprofits and as we approach Giving Tuesday, L'Oréal Paris has created a way to continue to support these critical causes. In partnership with GlobalGiving, the brand established the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Fund, with donations benefitting all 10 of this year's honorees equally. Visit www.globalgiving.org/womenofworth to learn more and donate.

In partnership with Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization that champions volunteering around the world, nominations are open for the class of 2025 honorees now through International Women's Day on March 8, 2025. Nominate a woman you know at www.WomenofWorth.com for their chance to receive up to $25,000 for their organization, a national platform to tell their stories and an opportunity to build a network that amplifies their causes.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies, and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs for healthier and more equitable communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving is a top-rated nonprofit that makes it easy and safe to give to local projects around the world, while providing fellow nonprofits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Since 2002, GlobalGiving has raised more than $826 million from 1.7+ million donors for 34,000 projects in 175+ countries. To learn more, visit www.globalgiving.org.

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 19 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot nonprofits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because You're Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

