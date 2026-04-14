L'Oréal Paris Spotlights the Hidden Impact of Street Harassment with New "Missed Opportunities" Campaign

Global Ambassadors Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, and Cara Delevingne join L'Oréal Paris in revealing the impact street harassment has on women and how Stand Up helps them reclaim their self-worth.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Anti-Street Harassment Week, L'Oréal Paris unveils its new global campaign, Missed Opportunities, an expansion of its Stand Up Against Street Harassment program launched in 2020 in partnership with international NGO Right To Be. This year's campaign spotlights the pervasive, often-hidden ways street harassment restricts women's freedom–undermining their confidence and diminishing their visibility across public life, education, and the workforce.

Every single day, 87% of women adjust how they move through the world to stay safe, and nearly 1 in 2 women have turned down personal, social, or professional opportunities because of fear of harassment*. That means passing on job offers, skipping classes, or declining social invitations – not because they don't want to participate, but because showing up feels unsafe. Street harassment is not just a moment of discomfort; it is a barrier to opportunity. Missed Opportunities expands L'Oréal Paris mission to create a community where woman can reclaim the spaces and opportunities they deserve by equipping people with practical tools to intervene when witnessing street harassment.

At the heart of the campaign are L'Oréal Paris Global Ambassadors, who are using their voices to share the personal impact of street harassment and why intervention matters.

Eva Longoria reflected, "We've been quietly organizing our lives around fear, and most of us didn't even have a name for it until now. Missed Opportunities gives it a name and Stand Up gives us a way to raise awareness and take back our power." She added, "You are worth knowing how to defend yourself, and you are worth having a community that will stand up for you. That's what this brand and program does – and that's why I'm proud to be part of it."

Street harassment forces women to navigate public spaces with constant vigilance, often prioritizing personal safety over opportunity or fulfillment. It also can take a toll on women's self-worth. As Aja Naomi King shared, "Street harassment can make you feel small and afraid to be seen, as if simply existing in public puts you at risk. It reinforces the idea that our safety is never guaranteed, which can destroy confidence and a sense of personal value. It shouldn't have to feel this way. We all deserve to feel safe, respected, and secure in public spaces."

Beyond individual experiences, street harassment has broader societal consequences, limiting participation in public life, education, and the workforce. Cara Delevingne emphasized cultural change and the power of community support: "It means not just talking about change, but being part of it. I've spent a lot of my life in industries where silence was kind of expected, so being aligned with something that encourages people to speak up and backs that up with real action feels powerful. It's about shifting the culture from 'that's just how it is' to 'that's not okay,' and knowing you're helping create safer spaces for everyone."

Through the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program, L'Oréal Paris continues its long-standing commitment to empowering women and and breaking down the barriers that prevent them from asserting their self-worth. In partnership with Right To Be, the program equips individuals with the 5D's methodology: Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, and Direct. Five simple, effective tools that serve as safe strategies to support those experiencing harassment.

To date, more than 5 million people have been trained across 47 countries, with the ambition to reach 6 million by the end of 2026. As Missed Opportunities launches globally, L'Oréal Paris invites everyone to be part of the movement. To learn more and take the training, visit StandUp-US.com.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world with products available in 150 countries around the world. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Oréal Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi, an empowering vision of self-confidence to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth.

About Stand Up against street harassment by L'Oréal Paris

All over the world, 80% of women have experienced street harassment, and 85% of people declare there is a lack of training on how to intervene when witnessing it. Because street harassment goes against everything L'Oréal Paris stands for, the brand launched Stand Up against street harassment in 2020 in partnership with Right To Be. This program is focused on raising awareness about this global issue and training people on how to react safely when experiencing or witnessing it, based on the 5D's methodology created by Right To Be, an international NGO expert in the fight against harassment of all forms. Right To Be's 5D's methodology is five simple and effective tools to help people safely intervene when they witness or experience street harassment. To date, more than 5 million people have been trained across 47 countries, with the ambition to reach 6 million by the end of 2026.

About Right To Be

Right To Be is a global leader in the movement to end harassment. What started as a blog launched by youth to share personal experiences of harassment quickly turned into a global initiative. Right To Be works in communities to understand the problem, ignite public conversations, and develop innovative strategies that result in safe and welcoming environments for all.

*Source: International survey on sexual harassment in public spaces, conducted by L'Oréal Paris with IPSOS, with data gathered in 20 countries with over 20,000 participants, November 5th – December 21st, 2023.

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris