L'Oréal USA Receives Top Score of 100 on 2019 Disability Equality Index

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, L'Oréal USA has been recognized as a top place to work with a score of 100 on the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI). The DEI is a unique, joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool for corporations.

"We are very proud that L'Oréal USA has received a top score in the DEI ratings for the second consecutive year," said Angela Guy, Senior Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, L'Oréal USA. "An inclusive workplace is crucial for L'Oréal in fulfilling its commitment to providing beauty for all. That means we are always working to recruit and retain a diverse group of talented people representing all dimensions of diversity who are able to bring valuable insights and experiences to our company."

This evolving index objectively scores each corporation on a scale from 0 to 100—100 representing the most inclusive. The DEI was developed by the two national leaders in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse and voluntary group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy.

"The DEI helps companies measure their own progress on disability inclusion and challenges them to improve their policies and practices – not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because it's also good for business," said Ted Kennedy, Jr., disability rights attorney and board chair of AAPD. "Research shows that companies that champion disability inclusion significantly outperform their peers across key financial indices including revenue, net income, profit margins and shareholder returns. AAPD is truly impressed by this year's DEI participation and we're proud to collaborate with the business community to prioritize industry-wide disability inclusion practices."

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers. When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

The number of participating businesses with a disability-focused employee resource group (ERG) sponsored by a senior executive has increased from 64% to 86%. As of 2019, 93% of businesses audit their public-facing websites for accessibility, compared to just 57% one year ago. These participating businesses represent over 8.6 million employees, 3.7% of which self-identify as having a disability.

"AAPD is excited to see a record-breaking number of businesses prioritizing disability inclusion and promoting accessibility," said Helena Berger, President and CEO of AAPD. "As we approach the 29th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), this year's DEI results will help businesses identify opportunities for improvement, as well as leverage their disability inclusion strategy as a competitive advantage — inching us closer to achieving the ADA's goal of economic self-sufficiency for every disabled American."

L'Oréal USA is dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace and has developed many initiatives to support disabled employees including the creation of its DiversABILITY Think Tank, an employee-led resource group dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the recruitment, advancement and retention of people with disabilities. In 2018, the group led a "Breaking the Silence" disability self-disclosure campaign to give a voice to and build a community for disabled employees by sharing personal stories, providing resources and establishing strategic partnerships with disability organizations.

The 2019 DEI Report dives deeper into the insights of the 2019 DEI results and can be accessed here: DisabilityIN.org/DEIReport2019.

About the Disability Equality Index (DEI)

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. Developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, the DEI is a national, transparent, annual benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to receive an objective score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, on their disability inclusion policies and practices.

The DEI is an aspirational, educational, recognition tool that is intended to help companies identify opportunities for continued improvement and help build a company's reputation as an employer of choice.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) brings together AAPD, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the leading national business-to-business network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporate America and the disability community.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connecter, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As one of the leading national cross-disability civil rights organizations, AAPD advocates for the full recognition of rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 180 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 50 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 35 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 22 American brands: AcneFree, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Color&Co, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Pureology, Pulp Riot, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in

New York City, employs more than 10,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

