Lori Hack And Team Of Specialists Join Mazars Healthcare Consulting Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced that Lori Hack and her team have joined the Healthcare Consulting Practice, where they will focus on supporting medical group and health plan operations. Lori, who joins us a Principal, is a nationally recognized expert in health care program development and design. She has extensive experience with value based reimbursement, compliance, privacy and security, including payer and provider contracting.

Said Gil Enos, National Healthcare Practice Leader, "Lori and her colleagues bring a great deal of experience serving a broad range of healthcare entities, from medical groups and health plans to county and state agencies, which will be of particular value to our clients as the healthcare sector continues to go through significant change. We are excited to have them join our team."

Lori possesses over 25 years of experience advising healthcare organizations, government agencies and health plans across the country. Her expertise includes work in behavioral health, quality and value-based care as well as compliance and managed care contracting.

"I am thrilled to be joining Mazars at this time of significant expansion for the firm," commented Lori. "I know that I speak for all of my team members when I say that we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional services to our existing clients backed by the greater capabilities of the national and international firm. Working together, I believe that we can deliver value and help improve health care delivery in a variety of settings."

Lori holds a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology from the University of California at Los Angeles. She is a frequent speaker at conferences, retreats and forums and has been a visiting professor at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and USC. She has several publications and is a contributor to the California Health Integrity Task Force effort for Identity Management. She is also an elected official serving on the Board of the Mark Twain Health Care District.

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 24,000 professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

