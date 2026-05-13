Lori K Bath Emerges as Indiana's Fastest-Growing Bathroom Remodeling Company While Advancing a People-First Mission

VALPARAISO, Ind., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori K Bath, a leading bathroom remodeling company headquartered in Northwest Indiana, today announced a milestone year of growth and transformation. In 2025, the company evolved from a local operation into a mid-market industry leader—becoming one of the fastest-growing and highest-rated bathroom remodeling firms in Indiana.

Lori K Bath Lori K Cares

Driven by a commitment to elevating both craftsmanship and customer experience, Lori K Bath continues to redefine what homeowners expect from the remodeling process. The company offers comprehensive in-home consultations, detailed inspections, and personalized design guidance to deliver a full-service experience at no additional cost to the customer.

"At our core, we're focused on improving quality of life," said Danny O'Callaghan, Co-Owner and Chief Business Officer. "The bathroom is one of the most used spaces in any home. Our responsibility is to ensure that space is not only functional, but comfortable, safe, and tailored to each homeowner's vision."

A key differentiator for Lori K Bath is its transparent, customer-first business model. The company provides exact, upfront pricing that is guaranteed for a full year which eliminates the uncertainty and pressure often associated with traditional remodeling projects. From initial consultation through installation and post-project service, customers can expect consistency, accountability, and clear communication.

Equally central to the company's growth is its internal culture. Despite rapid expansion, Lori K Bath has intentionally preserved a close-knit, team-oriented environment. Employees are held to high standards of professionalism while working within a culture that emphasizes respect, recognition, and shared purpose.

"We've built a company where people genuinely care—about their work, about each other, and about the customers we serve," O'Callaghan said. "That culture translates directly into better outcomes for our clients."

Community engagement also remains a cornerstone of the company's identity. Lori K Bath actively participates in local events, parades, and causes across Northwest Indiana and is committed to maintaining strong ties within the communities it serves.

The company's mission carries even deeper meaning following the passing of Lori, the inspiration behind the company's name. Her legacy of compassion and personal connection continues to shape the organization's values and direction.

In honor of her impact, the company recently launched Lori K Cares, a charitable initiative dedicated to supporting individuals battling cancer. Through this program, Lori K Bath provides no-cost bathroom remodels designed to improve safety, accessibility, and comfort for patients during treatment.

"This is more than a business," O'Callaghan added. "It's about carrying forward a legacy of care, supporting our community, and delivering an experience rooted in trust, respect, and genuine human connection."

As Lori K Bath continues its upward trajectory, the company remains focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering a premium remodeling experience—while staying true to the values that built its foundation.

About Lori K Bath

Lori K Bath is a full-service bathroom remodeling company based in Valparaiso, Indiana, specializing in high-quality, customer-focused renovations. Known for its transparent pricing, expert design services, and people-first culture, the company serves homeowners throughout Northwest Indiana and continues to set new standards in the industry. Learn more at https://lorikbath.com.

Media Contact:

Danny O'Callaghan

219-203-1777

[email protected]

SOURCE Lori K Bath