Los Angeles Acting Jobs Available for Hip-Hop Artist Video, Hand Models and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting Networks -- Get ready to bring your energy and authenticity to a variety of exciting projects filming around the city this week! From a major hip-hop artist's music video seeking dynamic and diverse talent, to a high-profile tech company's photo and motion shoot offering standout roles, there's an array of opportunities to showcase your presence on camera.

Whether you're a hand model with impeccable knife skills or a background extra ready to bring authenticity to a pharma commercial, these opportunities are calling you to bring your unique presence to the screen. Dive into these diverse and exciting roles — your next big gig could be just a click away!

Join a Major Hip-Hop Artist's Music Video

A major hip-hop artist is looking for a diverse cast with a strong, expressive and authentic presence for their upcoming music video filming this week in Los Angeles.

Roles:

High-Paying Photo and Motion Shoot

This photo shoot for a major tech company is looking for talent for a photo and motion project in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Supporting Talent - 18-49, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $1,500 + 20% agency fee - click to apply

- 18-49, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $1,500 + 20% agency fee - Hero Talent - 18-49, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $2,000 + 20% agency fee - click to apply

Give This Casting Call a Hand!

This commercial is casting hand models of all genders and ethnicities, seeking clean, well-groomed nails and good knife skills.

Roles:

SAG Hand Models - 25-35, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, $684.40/8 hours + 10% agency fee - click to apply

Pharma Commercial Casting Extras

This non-union pharma commercial is seeking extras to portray hospital administrators and joggers this Saturday 11/8/25 in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Hospital Administrator Extras - 30-45, woman, white, non-union, $250/10 hours - click to apply

- 30-45, woman, white, non-union, $250/10 hours - Jogger / Fast Walker Extras - 45-60, men, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $250/10 hours - click to apply

