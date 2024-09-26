Los Angeles Auto Show® 2024 Again Chosen as the Destination for the World's Most Innovative Automotive Manufacturers Including New and Returning Brands - Rivian, INEOS, Porsche presented by Porsche Downtown LA

Major automotive participants confirm preeminence of California market, making LA Auto Show® 2024 the leading automotive event on this year's calendar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) is thrilled to confirm that the 2024 event will feature even more innovative brand showcases, including new and returning automotive exhibitors and test drives.

Appealing to fans of U.S. and international automakers alike, the show already boasts a diverse range of exhibitors eager to engage and connect with active vehicle shoppers, automotive enthusiasts, and families throughout Southern California. Across exhibits, activations, and ride and drive opportunities with the latest gas-powered, hybrid, and electric vehicles, the 2024 show is proud to feature:

Porsche presented by Porsche Downtown LA , a member of the Lithia Motors family, featuring the all-new Macan Electric , all-new 911 and many more

, a member of the Lithia Motors family, featuring the , and many more The inaugural appearance of INEOS Automotive, bringing the rugged Grenadier and Grenadier Quartermaster to the show floor for the first time ever

bringing the rugged to the show floor for the first time ever Exciting test drive opportunities on the show's electric track with the return of Rivian and their selection of vehicles for attendees to experience first-hand throughout the event

and their selection of vehicles for attendees to experience first-hand throughout the event An expanded overland activation where attendees can interact with leading brands from the world of overlanding and off-road vehicles

"We are thrilled to welcome these world-class, marquee brands to this year's show," said LA Auto Show president and chief operating officer, Terri Toennies. "Their participation reaffirms the pivotal role of the LA Auto Show in the automotive world, as well as the manufacturers' confidence in our ability to deliver unmatched opportunities for connecting with existing and prospective customers."

The enduring popularity of the LA Auto Show, coupled with the extensive lineup of participating brands and driving tracks, solidifies California's status as not only the largest U.S. automotive market but also a global leader in fostering mobility innovation.

"We will announce more details about automaker debuts, individual activations, and test drives soon, as well as some very special new exhibits," added Toennies. "The LA Auto Show has consistently delivered an unparalleled attendee experience and provides a forum to compare the widest variety of brands in a single location, which is what active car shoppers love most about our show every year."

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA 2024 , the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

