Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA Add Key Hire to Executive Team in Advance of 2024 Show

Dan Sampson Joins as New Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSA Productions, owner and operator of the Los Angeles Auto Show® ("LA Auto Show") and AutoMobility LA™ ("AutoMobility LA"), today announced a key addition to its executive leadership team. Dan Sampson has joined the organization as its new chief marketing officer. With 25 years of marketing and communications experience, Sampson has held senior roles at blue chip organizations including the New York Stock Exchange and Marriott International, and most recently served as chief marketing and communications officer for publicly traded fleet technology company, Rubicon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our growing team," said Lisa Kaz, owner and chief executive officer of ANSA Productions. "As our show continues to evolve and expand, we are investing in talent that can help us craft unique and exciting experiences for exhibitors and attendees alike. Dan is a crucial addition to the team and we wish him every success in his new role."

Sampson brings a wealth of experience in consumer, business-to-business, and business-to-government marketing and communications, including a track record of success in producing large-scale events and conferences. He will oversee all marketing, public relations, communications, and media operations for both the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA.

"Dan possesses marketing and communications experience at the highest level and he will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth goals," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are excited to have him on board to help us take both our show and our organization to the next level."

"I am extremely happy to join the world-class team behind the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA at such an exciting time in the show's history," said Sampson. "This is an iconic, globally admired organization operating in the heart of the automotive capital of the world, and there is no limit to what this team can achieve."

AutoMobility LA will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, and the LA Auto Show will open to the public Friday, November 22 through Sunday, December 1, 2024. For more information, visit https://laautoshow.com/ .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

The LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on X , Facebook , Instagram, or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com .

Media Contacts

Kat Kirsch

[email protected]

Tania Weinkle

[email protected]

Dan Sampson

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA