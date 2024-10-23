Los Angeles Auto Show Announces Finalists in its Signature Consumer Choice Awards - THE ZEVAS 2024

Second round of voting now open to decide overall category winners for 2024 competition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show ® (LA Auto Show), the world's leading automotive and lifestyle event, today announced the finalists for THE ZEVAS™ 2024 . Additionally, the second and final round of voting is now open that will decide the ultimate winners of each category for this year. The finalists for 2024 are:

TOP COMPACT/COUPE

BMW i4 eDrive40

Hyundai KONA Electric

Mini Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door Electric

TOP CROSSOVER

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Tesla Model Y

Ford Mustang Mach-E

TOP HYBRID

Toyota Prius Prime

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Porsche Panamera 45 E-Hybrid

TOP SEDAN

Lucid Air

Tesla Model 3

Porsche Taycan

TOP SUV

VinFast VF9

Rivian R1S

Kia EV9

TOP TRUCK

Rivian R1T

Ford F-150 Lightning

Chevrolet Silverado

TOP ULTRA LUXURY

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Bentley New Continental GT

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

MOST ANTICIPATED

Alpha SUPERWOLF

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Rivian R2

"We received thousands of votes for THE ZEVAS 2024 and offer our heartfelt congratulations to all of this year's finalists," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are so grateful to all the automotive enthusiasts, influencers, and car shoppers that have voted already, and look forward to announcing the 2024 winners in November."

Second round voting will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, November 1. The 2024 winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 19, and celebrated at AutoMobility LA on Thursday, November 21. To vote, visit TheZevas.com .

Registration for AMLA 2024 is already open and complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees can take advantage of an "early bird" registration fee of $149 through October 31. From November 1, the full registration fee of $249 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Register now at https://automobilityla-2024.reg.buzz/ .

Following AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024

