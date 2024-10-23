Los Angeles Auto Show Announces Finalists in its Signature Consumer Choice Awards - THE ZEVAS 2024

Oct 23, 2024, 12:30 ET

Second round of voting now open to decide overall category winners for 2024 competition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show), the world's leading automotive and lifestyle event, today announced the finalists for THE ZEVAS™ 2024. Additionally, the second and final round of voting is now open that will decide the ultimate winners of each category for this year. The finalists for 2024 are:

TOP COMPACT/COUPE

  • BMW i4 eDrive40
  • Hyundai KONA Electric
  • Mini Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door Electric

TOP CROSSOVER

  • Hyundai IONIQ 5
  • Tesla Model Y
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E

TOP HYBRID

  • Toyota Prius Prime
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe
  • Porsche Panamera 45 E-Hybrid

TOP SEDAN

  • Lucid Air
  • Tesla Model 3
  • Porsche Taycan

TOP SUV

  • VinFast VF9
  • Rivian R1S
  • Kia EV9

TOP TRUCK

  • Rivian R1T
  • Ford F-150 Lightning
  • Chevrolet Silverado

TOP ULTRA LUXURY

  • Ferrari SF90 Stradale
  • Bentley New Continental GT
  • Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

MOST ANTICIPATED

  • Alpha SUPERWOLF
  • Volkswagen ID.Buzz
  • Rivian R2

"We received thousands of votes for THE ZEVAS 2024 and offer our heartfelt congratulations to all of this year's finalists," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are so grateful to all the automotive enthusiasts, influencers, and car shoppers that have voted already, and look forward to announcing the 2024 winners in November."

Second round voting will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, November 1. The 2024 winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 19, and celebrated at AutoMobility LA on Thursday, November 21. To vote, visit TheZevas.com.

Registration for AMLA 2024 is already open and complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees can take advantage of an "early bird" registration fee of $149 through October 31. From November 1, the full registration fee of $249 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Register now at https://automobilityla-2024.reg.buzz/.

Following AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on X, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA
Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

Media Contacts
Kat Kirsch
[email protected]

Tania Weinkle
[email protected]

