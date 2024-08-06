Los Angeles Auto Show® Opens Registration for AutoMobility LA® 2024

The premier global automotive press and industry event announces a new, expanded program for 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) announced today that attendee registration for AutoMobility LA® 2024 (AMLA 2024) is now open. The premier global automotive press and industry event, AMLA 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and features a new, expanded program for 2024. The event will host thousands of automotive executives, credentialed media representatives, industry thought-leaders and influencers.

The focus of AMLA 2024 will be a series of global and North American debuts of new vehicles from automakers from around the world. The full event schedule, including press conferences, will be released in the coming months.

This year, for the first time ever, AutoMobility LA will present the Fleet Mobility Showcase, an exhibition of the latest vehicle, technology, and product innovations in the fleet sector, featuring everything from passenger cars to Class 8 heavy duty trucks. Attendees can interact with OEMs, explore their latest product offerings, and enjoy ride and drive experiences in many of the vehicles onsite.

A wide range of EVs, HFCEVs, and ICE products will be on display, and confirmed exhibitors include:

Ford Pro

Nikola Motors

Isuzu Commercial Trucks of America

The 2024 event will also see the return of AMLA's main stage and a curated content program featuring leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of real-world case studies, presentations, and panel discussions.

Confirmed speakers for this year already include:

Marques McCammon – President, Karma Automotive

– President, Hussein Al Attar – Director, Automotive Design, BMW Group Designworks

– Director, Automotive Design, BMW Group Designworks Dr. Mary Jo Madda – Senior Program Manager, Google.org

"AutoMobility LA is where the top minds in automotive, technology, design, and policy converge to drive our industry forward," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "From our stellar lineup of vehicle debuts to our conference content, this event provides excitement, education, networking, and fosters real-world collaboration opportunities between our attendees. We are thrilled by the innovation and momentum in the automotive industry, and the resulting participation demand at AutoMobility LA 2024."

The LA Auto Show is also excited to announce the return of THE ZEVAS™, the award program honoring the latest in zero-emission vehicles currently available for sale or pre-order. First launched in 2021, THE ZEVAS celebrate emerging and established automakers and their innovations in new electric and hybrid vehicles, and new zero-emission versions of existing models. California continues to lead the United States in new electric and hybrid vehicle adoption with 26% of all sales in 2023 (source: Edmunds ) so the time and place is perfect to celebrate the consistent, proven innovation and positive impact of the category.

Registration for AMLA 2024 is open now and is complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees can take advantage of an "early bird" registration fee of $149 through October 31. From November 1, the full registration fee of $249 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Register now at https://automobilityla-2024.reg.buzz/.

Following AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public from November 22 to December 1, 2024.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

