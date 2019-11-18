Los Angeles Auto Show Sets The Spotlight On Electrification

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) today announced its new initiative to increase awareness around electric vehicles (EV) and EV-ownership. Dubbed EV | LA, the new program is made possible with the support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and other partners including the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, Veloz's Electric For All campaign, Electrify America, Plug In America, and the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies. Through the EV | LA program, the LA Auto Show and its partners hope to demystify fears and help people make informed decisions around alt-fuel options.

"LADWP is pleased to partner with the LA Auto Show to create the EV|LA experience, where attendees can sign up to take guided tours of the show floor to learn about the EV options available to them," said Martin L. Adams, LADWP General Manager and Chief Engineer. "To make EV adoption easier, LADWP is installing charging infrastructure throughout Los Angeles and providing incentives for every type of EV driver, regardless of income, including our newly enhanced Used EV rebate, which now stands at $1,500."

Attendees of this year's LA Auto Show can learn about EVs and EV ownership by visiting the EV | LA Lounge from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Nov. 23, 24, 30, and Dec. 1. During these hours, the EV | LA Lounge, located on the South Terrace of the Los Angeles Convention Center will feature several resources including:

Representatives from LADWP will be onsite to offer information about rebates available to consumers, including the $1,500 used EV rebate for eligible customers.

used EV rebate for eligible customers. Volunteers from Plug In America, a not-for-profit organization, will also be onsite to answer questions about EV ownership since they themselves are actual EV owners.

Visitors will also be able to learn about free resources such as the PlugStar program, which helps match car shoppers not only with the EV that is right for them, but also with a dealer representative that is fully certified to sell or lease the EV they are interested in purchasing.

Electrify America will feature its latest Level 2 Home Charger for attendees to learn about, in addition to its DC fast charging network highlighted in its display in the South Atrium.

A team of researchers from the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies will be onsite, offering attendees the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research.

In addition to being able to ask questions and collect information about EVs, EV ownership, and rebates, the EV | LA Lounge will serve as a start and endpoint for this year's EV | LA Tours (available at no additional charge for LA Auto Show visitors). These guided, 90-minute tours will highlight the latest electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the show floor and ones available for onsite test drives. To participate in a guided EV | LA Tour, visitors must sign up in advance online; these tours are available on a first-come, first-serve basis (participant must have received a confirmation from the show to join). Resources for a self-guided EV tour of the show floor will also be available for visitors to explore LA Auto Show at their own pace. To sign up for an EV | LA Tour and for available dates and times, please visit https://laautoshow.com/evla/.

"Electric cars are not just the future. They are here today," said Veloz Executive Director Josh Boone. "The LA Auto Show is the premier event in California where consumers can see, touch, and ask questions about the full range of electric cars on the market. Our Electric For All campaign aims to make it easy for consumers to learn more about electric cars and their benefits, so we're delighted to support EV | LA and the showcase tours."

"Consumers continue to attend auto shows like ours to discover, test drive, and learn all about cars from experts in a fun, convenient, no-pressure environment. It's where impressions and decisions are made," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "With Los Angeles being the top EV and overall car-buying market in the U.S., our show is an ideal platform for automotive brands and EV | LA partners to educate and inspire consumers about EVs and EV-ownership."

Among the confirmed debut vehicles at the LA Auto Show's press and trade days, AutoMobility LA™, 38 percent are hybrid or electric. Audi, Bollinger Motors, Ford, Hyundai, Karma Automotive, MINI, Porsche, Volkswagen will be among the brands that will be featuring fully electric or plug-in hybrid debut vehicles at the show. Several brands, including Jaguar and Tesla, will be offering test drive opportunities at the LA Auto Show this year for consumers to compare models.

For additional information on LA Auto Show, to purchase tickets or learn more about the EV | LA program, please visit laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FleishmanHillard

FH.LAAUTOSHOW.TEAM@fleishman.com

310-482-4270

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

Related Links

https://laautoshow.com

