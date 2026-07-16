LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW TO STAGE THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CHEVRON WITH TECHRON®; BRAND JOINS 2026 SHOW AS PRESENTING SPONSOR

Sponsorship reinforces Los Angeles Auto Show as the country's leading consumer stage for automotive products and innovations

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Auto Show® today announced that Chevron with Techron® joins the 2026 show as presenting sponsor. Chevron with next-generation Techron is a reformulated version of its proprietary gasoline additive designed to provide greater protection for engines from harmful deposits caused by lower quality fuels, supporting long-term engine performance.

The sponsorship reinforces the show's position as one of the country's most important stages for innovations across the automotive industry. Every November, automakers, designers, and the brands that support the driving experience choose Los Angeles Auto Show for many of their latest products in front of this large and influential car-buying geography. Vehicle debuts, technology premieres, and immersive consumer experiences help make every fall in Los Angeles one of the industry's defining moments.

"Los Angeles is the largest and most important automotive market in the United States, and Los Angeles Auto Show is where consumers and the companies designing the future of mobility come together to see what's next," said Terri Toennies, President and Chief Operating Officer of Los Angeles Auto Show. "When a brand with the reach and reputation of Chevron with Techron chooses our show to feature the next chapter of an iconic fuel technology, it reflects exactly the role this show plays."

"Fuel technology never stands still," said Andy Walz, president, Chevron Downstream, Midstream and Chemicals. "Our new Techron formulation builds on what drivers already expect from our branded fuels – clean engines, reliable performance and confidence at the pump – while reinforcing our continued focus on science-based innovation. We are excited to showcase it at the Los Angeles Auto Show."

Where the next chapter is introduced

At the center of the sponsorship is a dedicated on-site experience at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show featuring Chevron with next-generation Techron. It marks a new chapter for such a trusted fuel brand, brought to the show floor alongside the industry's newest vehicles, latest technologies, and most anticipated debuts of the year. Additional programming, creative, and activation details will be announced in the months leading up to opening day.

A bigger experience for fans and families

The 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show will also expand its consumer experience, with new on-site activations, expanded programming and special ticket offers for Southern California families and fans throughout the show's run. Chevron with Techron will be featured across the show's consumer campaign, on-site experience, and digital storytelling. Programming and offer details will be shared as opening day approaches.

Built into the fabric of how Los Angeles drives

Both brands share an understanding of what makes Los Angeles different: it is one of the most diverse driving communities in the world, and what connects it is the road. Chevron has one of the largest networks of branded retail stations in the region, and every grade of its gasoline carries the renowned Techron formula. For millions of Angelenos, the brand is part of the daily rhythm of the city, present on the routes they drive every day.

Los Angeles Auto Show celebrates that perspective through All Roads Stories, its original video series spotlighting the people, places and vehicles that help shape Southern California car culture across its many communities.

AutoMobility LA

Chevron with Techron will also have a presence at AutoMobility LA, the industry and media program that opens 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show and convenes automakers, suppliers, designers, technologists, and global press for vehicle reveals, executive presentations, and the forward-looking conversations shaping the industry's next year. Specific AutoMobility LA programming for Chevron with Techron will be confirmed ahead of the show.

2026 Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20–29, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For the latest on vehicle debuts, special programming, ticket offers, and daily schedules, visit laautoshow.com. AutoMobility LA takes place November 19, 2026; learn more at automobilityla.com.

About Los Angeles Auto Show

Founded in 1907, Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the longest-running and most influential automotive events in the world and a leading consumer destination for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, media, and the global industry. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show features global automakers, vehicle debuts, test drives, technology, lifestyle programming, and Southern California car culture in the most important vehicle market in the United States. 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20–29, 2026. For more information, visit laautoshow.com.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of operations, and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

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SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show