During the presale, June 15-21, buy one adult ticket and Dad gets in free to the 2026 show, which returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 20-29

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people who love cars can name the person who got them started. For a lot of us, it was Dad. This Father's Day, Los Angeles Auto Show® is making it easy to thank him. Beginning today through June 21, the Father's Day presale lets anyone who buys a full price adult Any Day ticket to bring Dad to the 2026 show for free.

For the dads who taught us to love cars, LA Auto Show opens with a Father's Day presale. Post this Quality time with Dad at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Ask around and the stories come easily. Somebody's father spent every Saturday in the garage with the hood up and the radio on. Somebody else still remembers the exact car their Dad wanted for years and finally drove home. For a lot of families, cars were how Dad showed up, and they are how he is remembered now. Los Angeles Auto Show has been part of those memories for generations, and this year the show set out to help families make a few more.

"For 119 years, our show has been a place families come back to together, sometimes three generations at once," said Terri Toennies, president of Los Angeles Auto Show. "Opening our ticketing early for Father's Day is a way to help people give that experience to the Dad in their life and maybe begin a memory their own kids will carry someday."

Anyone who loves cars knows the feeling; you do not have to be a diehard to get it. That spark is what Los Angeles Auto Show runs on and finding your drive looks a little different for everyone who visits.

At the center of it all are the automakers. The world's top brands fill the floor with their newest cars, trucks, SUVs, and EVs, out in the open to sit in, compare, and drive on the indoor and outdoor test tracks. For a family, it is a rare chance to shop the whole market in an afternoon, put the latest models to the test, and do it surrounded by the builders, artists and California car culture that make this show unlike any other. The 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show runs Nov. 20 through 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

TICKET PRICING

The 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show is cashless. Presale tickets can be purchased online at www.laautoshow.com/tickets. During the Father's Day presale, Any Day admission is available at the following prices, which include service fees:

Any Day adult, 13 and older: $25, inclusive of fees.

Any Day senior, 65 and older: $13, inclusive of fees.

Any Day child, 6 to 12: $13, inclusive of fees.

Children younger than 6: free

With the purchase of at least one adult Any Day ticket, a complimentary adult Any Day ticket for Dad unlocks at checkout, limited to one per qualifying order and a maximum of six purchased tickets per order. The presale is available for Any Day tickets only.

Opening Day, Weekdays Only, Weekend Priority Entry, Family Four Packs and VIP Guided Tour tickets will go on sale in August. Special promotions cannot be combined and all tickets are subject to applicable service and processing fees.

For more information, visit laautoshow.com.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

Founded in 1907, Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the longest-running and most influential automotive events in the world and a leading consumer destination for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, media, and the global industry. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show features global automakers, vehicle debuts, test drives, technology, lifestyle programming, and Southern California car culture in the most important vehicle market in the United States. 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20-29, 2026. For more information, visit laautoshow.com.

AutoMobility LA Media and Industry Day takes place November 19, 2026. Doors open to the public Nov. 20-29, 2026. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn, and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show