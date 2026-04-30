Los Angeles-based Trifiletti Consulting Joins Paslay Group

Texas development consulting firm expands executive-level services for capital programs

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslay Management Group, LLC., a Fort Worth-based program consulting firm, has expanded its capabilities with the addition of Trifiletti Consulting, Inc., a Los Angeles-based strategic advisory firm recognized for its leadership in complex capital programs, project management, land use, environmental clearance, and real estate transactions.

Trifiletti, A Paslay Group Company logo

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by Lisa Trifiletti, the firm has spent nearly a decade advancing some of Southern California's highest-profile capital programs and focusing on strategic land use, environmental services, project entitlement, real estate, transportation, and project management. The firm has developed a strong track record of advising public agencies and private-sector clients on complex infrastructure and development projects, particularly across Southern California.

"I've known Paslay Group's leadership for more than 15 years through our shared work at Los Angeles International Airport, and I have long respected their disciplined, executive-level approach to program delivery," said Trifiletti. "I am enormously proud that Trifiletti Consulting has built a reputation for trusted advisory services, thoughtful problem-solving, and delivering results on complex, high-stakes projects. This partnership reflects a strong alignment in values and enhances our ability to bring strategic, integrated solutions to our clients."

R. Clay Paslay, president and CEO of the firm he founded in 2006, said: "The Trifiletti team expands Paslay Group's service beyond the aviation section and strengthens our ties to the Southern California community. We firmly believe this merging of talent will multiply our combined ability to serve major infrastructure owners and developers and the communities they serve."

The merger strengthens and expands Paslay Group's portfolio beyond aviation, including transit, education, and municipal and county government sector clients. It also broadens Trifiletti's service offerings and strengthens its aviation capabilities.

Last month, Paslay Group and Unison Consulting, Inc., an airport financial and concessions strategy-focused firm with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, announced a similar merger. The three combined firms now employ more than 150 team members focused on customized enterprise-level solutions tailored to each client's objectives.

Paslay Group marks its 20th anniversary this year and has served 50 U.S. airports, managing $51.7 billion in programs since 2006. Mr. Paslay created the small-team Executive Program Management model for complex capital programs and introduced it to the airport industry in 2007. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Paslay Group a registered trademark for the proprietary Executive Program Management model in 2025.

Paslay Group added a dedicated business advisory practice in 2020 in response to client demand for concessions consulting and enterprise-level strategic advising services. In the past three years, the firm has assisted airport owners in opening billion-dollar-plus terminal development programs at Kansas City (MCI), Nashville (BNA), and Pittsburgh (PIT) international airports.

Prior to launching her firm, Trifiletti served as Deputy Executive Director for Environmental Programs at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), where her work was integral to the success of the LAX Modernization Program, including the planning of the LAX Northside Development, the LAX Landside Modernization Program, and launching of the LAWA Sustainability Plan. While at LAWA, she played a key role in overseeing environmental reviews, public outreach, entitlement, and permitting billions of dollars in capital improvement projects across LAX, Van Nuys Airport, and Palmdale land holdings.

Trifiletti Consulting's clients include major public agencies such as Los Angeles World Airports, Hollywood Burbank Airport, the County of Los Angeles, the City of Inglewood, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Port of Los Angeles, as well as affordable housing developers and educational institutions including Occidental College and several charter school organizations. The firm also supports a range of private-sector developers, providing strategic advisory services on complex entitlement and mixed-use development efforts.

Trifiletti Consulting is widely recognized for its ability to advance high-profile, high-stakes projects from concept through implementation while aligning diverse stakeholder interests and maintaining momentum on schedule and budget. The firm's work spans aviation, transportation, seaports, higher education, and municipal development, with strength in projects requiring close coordination between public agencies and private partners.

Currently, Trifiletti Consulting serves as the City's Program Manager for the Inglewood Transit Connector and charged with the program's overall development and implementation. This innovative transportation plan will connect the Metro Regional Rail System directly to one of the area's fastest-growing centers for housing, employment, and entertainment.

About Paslay Group

Paslay Group of Fort Worth, Texas, is the premier consulting firm providing Executive Program Management® for complex capital development programs, organizational analysis, and enterprise-level business advisory strategies. Founded in 2006, Paslay Group has managed or is managing airport assets valued at $51.7 billion through 50 engagements across the U.S. Visit paslaygroup.com to learn more.

About Trifiletti Consulting

Trifiletti Consulting, Inc., is a Los Angeles-based firm founded in 2016 that focuses on strategic land use, environmental clearance services, project entitlement, real estate, transportation, and project management. The firm's clients include local governments, airports, educational institutions, transportation agencies, and others. Visit trifiletticonsulting.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Jordan Lyle

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(817)-980-2958

SOURCE Paslay Group