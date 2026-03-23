Unison Consulting Joins Paslay Group

Merger unites two of the top U.S. airport consulting firms to broaden client services, team expertise

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslay Management Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that Chicago-based Unison Consulting, Inc., is merging with the Fort Worth-based firm to create a stronger, more comprehensive aviation consultancy with a deeper bench of airport business advisory and development experts.

The Paslay Group-Unison merger brings together two of the most trusted aviation consulting firms in the U.S. to offer aviation clients a more robust suite of enterprise-level services that closes the performance gap between a capital program's financial strategy and its operational execution.

Paslay Group specializes in Executive Program Management® for complex development programs, concessions business planning, performance evaluation, and organizational development and strategy. Unison is known for its financial, concessions, economics, market research, and data analytics services.

"This partnership reflects a strategic alignment of values, capabilities, and long-term vision," said Yovette Drake, Unison President and sister of founder and Senior Executive Vice President Anthony "Tony" Drake. "By joining the Paslay Group team, we will immediately be able to integrate financial strategy, operational execution, and program leadership for clients across the nation. We are choosing to bring together our strengths to better serve airports and advance the industry."

Paslay Group founder and CEO R. Clay Paslay said: "We have long respected Unison's reputation for excellence in the airport consulting world and the firm the Drake family has built over the past 37 years."

"Today, our two firms are choosing collaboration over competition and evolving into a larger firm that provides a more comprehensive enterprise-level service offering for our clients. Our combined team doubles down on our ability to develop custom solutions tailored to fit airport owners' objectives, constraints, and capabilities."

Unison Consulting was founded in 1989 and has served more than 100 airport clients across several hundred engagements. The firm has worked with 17 of the 25 busiest U.S. airports.

Its 83 employees include airport, airline, and FAA professionals who bring deep industry knowledge and an authentic understanding of airport owner challenges. The firm's current clients include some of the nation's busiest hubs, including Chicago O'Hare (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX) international airports.

Paslay Group marks its 20th anniversary this month and has served 50 U.S. airports, managing $51.7 billion in programs since 2006. Mr. Paslay created the small-team Executive Program Management model for complex capital programs and introduced it to the airport industry in 2007 during Sacramento International Airport's $1.2 billion Big Build Terminal Modernization Program. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Paslay Group a registered trademark for the proprietary Executive Program Management model in 2025.

The firm added a dedicated business advisory practice in 2020 in response to client demand for concessions consulting and enterprise-level strategic advising services. In the past three years, the firm has assisted airport owners in opening billion-dollar-plus terminal development programs at Kansas City (MCI), Nashville (BNA), and Pittsburgh (PIT) international airports.

About Paslay Group

Paslay Group of Fort Worth, Texas, is the premier consulting firm providing Executive Program Management® for complex capital development programs, organizational analysis, and enterprise-level business advisory strategies. Founded in 2006, Paslay Group has managed or is managing airport assets valued at $51.7 billion through 50 engagements across the U.S. Visit paslaygroup.com to learn more.

About Unison Consulting

Unison Consulting, Inc., is a Chicago-based specialty aviation consulting firm specializing in airport finance, economics and forecasting; retail concessions planning and management; market and passenger research; program financial controls; and information systems. Founded in 1989, Unison has served more than 100 airport clients across several hundred engagements and worked with 17 of the 25 busiest U.S. Airports. Visit unison-ucg.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Paslay Group