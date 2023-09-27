Los Angeles Business Council Honors GAF Energy with Sustainability Innovation Award

Awarded for the Company's Development of the Innovative Timberline Solar™ ES, the World's First Nailable Solar Shingle

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) honored GAF Energy with its Sustainability Innovation Award at the Council's 17th Annual Sustainability Summit for the company's design and development of Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) , the world's first nailable solar shingle. The City of Los Angeles has an ambitious goal of reaching 100% carbon-free energy by 2035 , and a significant increase in rooftop distributed solar is a key to successfully reaching that target. Timberline Solar™ offers a new residential solar solution that can aid in the city's effort.

GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, introduced Timberline Solar™ in January 2022. The innovative solar roof was developed and is produced at the company's R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California. The LABC recognition adds to the more than 30 prestigious honors and awards received by Timberline Solar™ since the product's introduction.

"We're grateful for this recognition from the Los Angeles Business Council," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President of Sales for GAF Energy. "Los Angeles, along with other leading cities and states across the country, have set ambitious solar targets that require new and innovative products to be successful. We need to dramatically increase the growth curve of clean energy quickly. At GAF Energy, we believe that developing a reliable, durable, and attractive solar roofing solution is the key to unlocking that growth and speeding mass adoption of solar by consumers."

The Timberline Solar™ ES boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It is the first product to have achieved UL's 7103 BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic) certification, which certifies that Timberline Solar™ meets UL's rigorous electrical, building, and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product.

GAF Energy's products are installed by local roofing professionals in the Los Angeles metro area and across the country. Homeowners interested in learning more about Timberline Solar™ can visit: https://www.gaf.energy/timberline-solar/

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

