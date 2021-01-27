Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes Two Sklar Kirsh Lawyers as Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that Brien R. Kelley and Enrique A. Monagas have once again been selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys in Los Angeles. The publisher, Josh Schimmels, writes that these stellar minority attorneys in the Los Angeles region are "particularly impactful on the legal scene, while serving as trusted advisors, along with maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards." This is the second consecutive year Kelley and Monagas have been recognized.

"Brien and Enrique are exceptionally skilled attorneys and they have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to deliver the firm's clients with the highest level of strategy and service," said Sklar Kirsh Co-founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar.

In the special feature published today, the Los Angeles Business Journal notes Kelley's representation of "a client in connection with over $100 million joint venture portfolio acquisition of three multifamily apartment projects located in Raleigh, North Carolina and a client in connection with the $83 million joint venture acquisition of a 582-unit apartment community located in Mesa, Arizona."

Kelley is a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Practice Group and his practice focuses on complex real estate transactions, with significant experience in commercial and multi-family residential acquisitions and dispositions, real property secured financing, syndications and joint venture formation.

The publication recognizes Monagas, writing that he "successfully litigated several high-profile and landmark cases. He was a core member of the trial and appellate teams that secured the historic victories in the federal challenge to California's Proposition 8, Hollingsworth v. Perry. The case resulted in a landmark decision affirming the equal dignity of gay and lesbian Americans."

Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Monagas served as a deputy attorney general in the Government Law Section of the California Department of Justice and as an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. "Throughout his professional career, Monagas has used his skills and experience as a trial and appellate lawyer to work on many of California's most interesting and challenging cases, and he has participated in the legal and policy decisions concerning important issues to California and the nation," says the special report.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

