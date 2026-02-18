LOS ANGELES CANCER NETWORK INTRODUCES ONCURA HEALTH, OPENING CLINIC UNDER NEW NAME IN TARZANA

TARZANA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncura Health, formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network, will celebrate its new name and brand identity with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at its Tarzana clinic on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The event marks a significant milestone in the organization's continued growth and commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered specialty care across Southern California.

The rebrand to Oncura Health reflects the organization's evolution into a modern, physician-led specialty care network while preserving the mission that has guided it for years: compassionate, evidence-based care rooted in access, collaboration, and clinical excellence. Services span hematology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, surgical coordination, infusion therapy, and access to advanced treatments, including clinical trials.

The Tarzana clinic is Oncura Health's second location and strengthens our presence in the San Fernando Valley, expanding access to comprehensive cancer and specialty services closer to where patients live and receive care. Designed to support a multidisciplinary model, the clinic brings together physicians, care teams, and resources focused on improving outcomes and the patient experience.

"Our new name reflects who we are today and where we're headed," said Troy Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Oncura Health. "The Tarzana opening represents our commitment to increasing access to high-quality, community-based specialty care while continuing to innovate and collaborate on behalf of patients and families."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include remarks from Oncura Health leadership, physicians, and invited community partners, followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility.

Event Details

What: Oncura Health Tarzana Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 @ 5 pm PST

Where: Oncura Health – Tarzana Clinic

Who: Oncura Health leadership and physicians, community leaders, partners, chamber members and invited guests

About Oncura Health

Oncura Health (formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network) is a physician-led specialty care network dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered services across hematology, oncology, gynecologic oncology and surgery. Through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach, Oncura Health provides specialty medical care, infusion therapy and access to innovative clinical trials across its growing network of community-based clinics.

