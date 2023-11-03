Los Angeles Child Care Provider Hosts Grand Opening of Child Development Center next to Metro Headquarters

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- High-quality early education is vital to the success of children and contributes to a healthier, more educated and economically secure workforce. Pathways LA, a resource and referral agency, is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its newest facility, in collaboration with Metro, Pathways LA Child Development Center, on November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Located next to the Metro Headquarters, Pathways LA Child Development Center serves up to 80 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Metro leadership, who realize that high-quality early childhood education for children leads to economically resilient communities," said Pathways LA CEO Tamika Farr. "Now more than ever, we must ensure that our youngest, from infants to preschool children, receive quality early education services to establish the foundations that will spark their curiosity, imagination, and wonder for lifelong learning."

Families enrolled in the Pathways LA Child Development Center are currently living or working in Metro Los Angeles. Enrollment is also focused on families currently receiving or have received CalWORKs in the past 24 months. The service area is Metro Los Angeles, covering downtown Los Angeles and Koreatown to Echo Park and other surrounding communities.

Since its founding 45 years ago, the organization has been strengthening working families, developing knowledgeable early care providers, and creating economically resilient communities that can exit the cycle of poverty. Today, Pathways LA serves more than 6,400 children and their families, reaching primarily single-parent families with a median family income of $12,096.

Individuals, employers, and parents wishing to attend can register at https://bit.ly/PathwaysLACDC. Upon registering, the address and parking instructions will be sent.

To learn more the Pathways LA Child Development Center, call 213-922-4453. To learn more about Pathways LA, visit https://www.pathwaysla.org.

About Pathways LA

Pathways LA is committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. Driven by data and innovation, our experts support the continuum of care that includes parents, childcare providers, community partners, and policymakers. Learn more at: https://www.pathwaysla.org.

SOURCE Pathways LA