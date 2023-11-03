Los Angeles Child Care Provider Hosts Grand Opening of Child Development Center next to Metro Headquarters

News provided by

Pathways LA

03 Nov, 2023, 14:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- High-quality early education is vital to the success of children and contributes to a healthier, more educated and economically secure workforce. Pathways LA, a resource and referral agency, is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its newest facility, in collaboration with Metro, Pathways LA Child Development Center, on November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Located next to the Metro Headquarters, Pathways LA Child Development Center serves up to 80 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Metro leadership, who realize that high-quality early childhood education for children leads to economically resilient communities," said Pathways LA CEO Tamika Farr. "Now more than ever, we must ensure that our youngest, from infants to preschool children, receive quality early education services to establish the foundations that will spark their curiosity, imagination, and wonder for lifelong learning."

Families enrolled in the Pathways LA Child Development Center are currently living or working in Metro Los Angeles. Enrollment is also focused on families currently receiving or have received CalWORKs in the past 24 months. The service area is Metro Los Angeles, covering downtown Los Angeles and Koreatown to Echo Park and other surrounding communities.

Since its founding 45 years ago, the organization has been strengthening working families, developing knowledgeable early care providers, and creating economically resilient communities that can exit the cycle of poverty. Today, Pathways LA serves more than 6,400 children and their families, reaching primarily single-parent families with a median family income of $12,096.

Individuals, employers, and parents wishing to attend can register at https://bit.ly/PathwaysLACDC. Upon registering, the address and parking instructions will be sent.

To learn more the Pathways LA Child Development Center, call 213-922-4453. To learn more about Pathways LA, visit https://www.pathwaysla.org.

About Pathways LA
Pathways LA is committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. Driven by data and innovation, our experts support the continuum of care that includes parents, childcare providers, community partners, and policymakers. Learn more at: https://www.pathwaysla.org.

SOURCE Pathways LA

Also from this source

Pathways LA distribuye más de 800 mochilas en su Feria de recursos para la vuelta a clases dirigida a las familias del área metropolitana de Los Ángeles

Pathways LA distribuye más de 800 mochilas en su Feria de recursos para la vuelta a clases dirigida a las familias del área metropolitana de Los Ángeles

Los niños tienen un nuevo comienzo del año escolar gracias a laFeria de recursos para la vuelta a clases de Pathways LA, celebrada a principios de...
Pathways LA Distributes Over 800 Backpacks at its Back-to-School Resource Fair for Families in Metro LA

Pathways LA Distributes Over 800 Backpacks at its Back-to-School Resource Fair for Families in Metro LA

Children have a fresh start to the school year due to Pathways LA's Back-to-School Resource Fair held earlier this month. Pathways LA, a resource and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.