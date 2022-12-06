Los Angeles County Fire CUPA Selects Accela to Modernize Critical Permitting and Enforcement Systems

SAN RAMON, Calif, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Health Hazardous Materials Division has selected the company's cloud-based solution for permitting, compliance monitoring, enforcement, and reporting activities. This marquee project upgrade, with implementation services provided by Accela Professional Services, will meet the county's obligations as a Certified Unified Program Agency (CUPA) under California law.

Within this certification, the county regulates and inspects businesses and other operations which maintain hazardous materials, generate hazardous waste, and utilize underground and aboveground petroleum storage tanks. The software solution fulfills the county's responsibility to report its activities to California EPA (CalEPA) through the California Environmental Reporting System (CERS).

"These are complex and highly specialized regulatory programs," explained Accela General Manager for Environmental Health Darryl Booth. "The communities within LA County trust the CUPA to ensure that all businesses work within established legal practices designed to protect us all. In addition, first responders rely on this data when dispatching personnel. As such, these vital services require a solid and reliable platform."

Accela provides data management systems for more than half of California CUPAs as part of its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. This entails tracking every facility, generating permits, scheduling inspections, processing complaints, and responding to emergencies. The entirety of the program must be flexible to regulatory changes and is subject to evaluation by CalEPA.

