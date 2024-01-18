LOS ANGELES GOLF CLUB (LAGC) FORMALLY ANNOUNCES 10% GIVE-BACK MODEL, COMMITTING FUNDS TO REVITALIZING MAGGIE HATHAWAY GOLF COURSE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), the inaugural team in TGL presented by SoFi, underscores its dedication to community development, youth engagement, and expanding access to golf by formally announcing their 10% give-back commitment to the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course restoration project. Ten percent of the Club's annual sponsorship revenues will go directly to revitalizing the Maggie Hathaway Golf course and facility, furthering their commitment to making golf more accessible, for everyone.

Recognizing the profound impact sports can have on communities and the successes seen through adjacent efforts in their lead investment of Angel City Football Club's sponsorship model, Club founding owners Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have committed to allocating 10% of LAGC's annual sponsorship revenues to community-focused initiatives. After exploring various community impact possibilities, they found alignment with PGA TOUR star and LAGC's inaugural player Collin Morikawa's vision and champion for the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course revitalization project.

The Maggie Hathaway project holds special significance, located only a 15-minute drive from where Serena Williams and Venus Williams grew up in Compton. The connection to the local community and the potential to create more opportunities for young Angelenos resonates strongly with Ohanian and the Club leadership as a strategic alignment for their community impact efforts.

Ohanian stated, "Maggie Hathaway is a core piece of the L.A. golf community. Thirty years from now, I aspire to see professional golfers who can trace their journey back to our investments into Maggie Hathaway starting today."

Morikawa, an L.A. native and honorary chairman of FORE Youth: The 2023 U.S. Open Community Legacy Campaign, is deeply committed to the transformation of the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course into a hub for junior golf development. The project aims to raise $15 million to rejuvenate the nine-hole, par-3 facility, with the renowned architect Gil Hanse leading the overhaul. This would include the course, practice facility and supporting buildings as well as ensuring long-term sustainability and youth development programming.

The history of Maggie Hathaway Golf Course in Los Angeles intertwines with the story of Maggie Hathaway herself and her efforts to promote inclusivity in golf. The course is more than just a sporting facility; it stands as a symbol of progress in the fight against racial segregation in golf. The golf course was established to provide a space where golfers of all backgrounds, especially African Americans, could play. Hathaway's advocacy and efforts were crucial in breaking down racial barriers in golf, both locally and nationally. Over the years, the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course has developed both in facilities and in its role within the community. It has become a hub for aspiring golfers, especially those from minority backgrounds. The course offers various programs and clinics designed to introduce the sport to younger players and those who might not have easy access to golfing facilities. The Maggie Hathaway Golf Course thus carries with it a rich history, deeply embedded in the larger story of racial integration in sports. It stands as a testament to the power of sport as a vehicle for social change and inclusivity.

"We're so pleased to have LAGC and their incredible leadership and players join our efforts," stated Fred Terrell, FORE Youth: The 2023 U.S. Open Community Legacy Campaign Co-Chair. "They see the real opportunity for impact here in South L.A. and their commitment to this project and the long-term efforts we are putting in place will create opportunities for so many young people."

LAGC's commitment, in collaboration with partners including Los Angeles County, SCGA Junior Golf Foundation, Los Angeles Country Club, American Golf, and the Western States Golf Association, aims to break ground on the Maggie Hathaway project by the second half of 2024. This partnership not only contributes to the revitalization of a local golf course but also emphasizes the Clubs' 10% give-back commitment.

"Los Angeles Golf Club's give-back model is a perfect example of establishing and planting deep roots in local communities," said Mike McCarley, Co-Founder and CEO of TMRW Sports. "We are excited to witness the impact that this initiative will have in Los Angeles as part of our overarching efforts to bring new fans and interest to the sport. Kudos to Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Collin Morikawa and the entire LAGC team."

LAGC's involvement is expected to bring new visibility to the SCGA Junior Golf Foundation's mission, inspiring more children to play golf and encouraging increased community involvement in the sport.

About Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.com.

About the SCGA Junior Golf Foundation

The SCGA Junior Golf Foundation inspires kids by creating a fun, engaged community that develops character through mentorship and empowerment. Annually, more than 10,000 youth have opportunities to learn the game from role models and access affordable opportunities to practice, play and compete. Additionally, the Foundation supports 45+ college or vocational school scholarships annually to help youth accelerate in their careers beyond golf. The Foundation believes that every kid in Southern California, no matter their circumstance, should have the opportunity to pursue the game and experience the positive impact that it can have. The SCGA Junior Golf Foundation, the charitable arm of the Southern California Golf Association, was founded in 1983 through a gift from the PGA Championship, played at Riviera Country Club.

About TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi is a new, team golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams of PGA TOUR superstars and will launch in January 2025 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center will be TGL's custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf. The six TGL teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York, and TGL San Francisco, with each team featuring four PGA TOUR superstars, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and 12 players currently ranked in the top-20 in the world.

