Los Angeles Golf Club Welcomes Tommy Fleetwood as the Fourth and Final Addition to Elite Athlete Roster

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Golf Club is thrilled to announce the signing of internationally accomplished world-class golfer Tommy Fleetwood as the fourth and final athlete to join TGL's inaugural team, Los Angeles Golf Club. Fleetwood's announcement as the final player on Los Angeles Golf Club's roster brings together a shared commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and passion for the game.

Fleetwood is a 7x DP World Tour Winner, 2x Ryder Cup Winner and Founder of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA). Photo credit: Ryan Murray

Fleetwood, who was born in Southport, England, has enjoyed tremendous international success with seven career victories on the DP World Tour including his most recent win in January at the Dubai Invitational where he finished with consecutive birdies on the final two holes to overcome friend and fellow TGL competitor Rory McIlroy. Currently the No. 12 ranked player in the world, Fleetwood has also starred as a three-time member of the European Ryder Cup Team as a part of two winning teams including 2023 when he secured the winning point for the team. He also represented Great Britain in the 2020 Olympics and is the Founder of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA).

His playing style, personality, consistent performance, and genuine love for the sport make him a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Golf Club roster.

"We are delighted to welcome Tommy Fleetwood to the Los Angeles Golf Club family. Tommy's exceptional skill on the course and his dedication to the game align perfectly with our values and commitment to promoting golf at the highest level," said Neal Hubman, President at Los Angeles Golf Club.

"I am thrilled to join Los Angeles Golf Club and be part of a community that shares my passion for the game. The club's commitment to fostering talent and promoting the sport aligns with my own values, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," commented Tommy Fleetwood on joining Los Angeles Golf Club.

As Los Angeles Golf Club's fourth and final athlete, Fleetwood joins an illustrious group of golfers dedicated to elevating the game to new heights including Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala. The club looks forward to supporting Tommy in his continued pursuit of winning on and off the course and is eager to witness the positive impact this final signing will undoubtedly have on the local Los Angeles golf community.

The club invites its fans, and the golf community to join in welcoming Tommy Fleetwood to Los Angeles Golf Club and looks forward to the exciting journey ahead with this accomplished athlete on the roster.

About Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.com.

