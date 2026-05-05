Los Angeles Holds Top Spot as Worst City for Mosquitoes as Activity Climbs Nationwide

A decade ago, Atlanta led the nation in mosquito activity—in its 6th year running, Los Angeles has firmly taken that title

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mosquito season kicks off across the U.S., Orkin's 2026 Mosquito Cities List reveals a significant shift in mosquito activity across the U.S. and where these unwelcome pests are making the biggest buzz. While Los Angeles, Chicago and New York hold the top three spots, the broader top 50 list shows mosquito activity expanding beyond traditional hotspots and reaching more regions across the country.

Data over time shows a clear geographic change. For six consecutive years, from 2015 through 2020, Atlanta held the top spot. Since 2021, Los Angeles has consistently ranked No. 1, marking a shift in the highest levels of mosquito activity. A pest issue that was once concentrated in the Southeast has evolved into a nationwide concern, with cities across every region now facing risks from this pest.

Beyond being a nuisance, mosquitoes are the deadliest animal in the world, responsible for more than 600,000 malaria-related deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S., they can spread serious diseases including West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika. Additionally, mosquito-borne diseases that were once rare or uncommon in the U.S., such as dengue fever, are rising significantly, making prevention especially important as activity increases during peak season.

As part of its ongoing commitment to public health, Orkin continues its partnership with the American Red Cross through its Mosquitoes Don't Deserve a Drop campaign, helping raise awareness of mosquito-borne risks while supporting the nation's blood supply during peak season. From May to August 2026, for every mosquito control service purchased, Orkin will donate $25 to the American Red Cross, up to $250,000.

The rankings are based on the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin from March 18, 2025, to March 18, 2026.

1. Los Angeles 26. Oklahoma City (-2) 2. Chicago 27. Pittsburgh (+1) 3. New York 28. Grand Rapids, Mich. (-3) 4. Detroit (+1) 29. Norfolk, Va. (-2) 5. Atlanta (-1) 30. Cincinnati (-1) 6. Washington, D.C. (+2) 31. Richmond, Va. (-1) 7. Houston (-1) 32. St. Louis (+15) 8. Dallas (-1) 33. Flint, Mich. (-2) 9. Cleveland 34. Boston (+6) 10. Denver 35. Knoxville, Tenn. (+1) 11. Raleigh, N.C. (+2) 36. West Palm Beach, Fla. (+6) 12. Charlotte, N.C. (+2) 37. Tulsa, Okla. (-5) 13. Minneapolis (+6) 38. Albuquerque, N.M. (-3) 14. Philadelphia (-3) 39. Sacramento, Calif. (new) 15. Indianapolis (+1) 40. Phoenix (new) 16. Tampa, Fla. (+2) 41. San Antonio (-4) 17. Miami (-5) 42. Cedar Rapids, Iowa (-9) 18. San Francisco (-3) 43. Traverse City, Mich. (new) 19. Orlando, Fla. (-2) 44. Hartford, Conn. (+1) 20. Columbus, Ohio (+3) 45. San Diego (-6) 21. Greenville, S.C. (+1) 46. Columbia, S.C. (-5) 22. Baltimore (-2) 47. Springfield, Ill. (new) 23. Milwaukee (+15) 48. Memphis, Tenn. (-14) 24. Seattle (+2) 49. Greenville, N.C. (new) 25. Nashville, Tenn. (-4) 50. Greensboro, N.C. (-5)

"Over the past decade, we've seen mosquito activity expand beyond traditional hotspots and become a nationwide concern," said Shannon Sked, Orkin entomologist. "While major cities continue to experience consistent pressure, emerging trends—especially in the Midwest—show how shifting climate conditions and the expanding range of the yellow fever mosquito are creating new hotspots across the country."

Midwestern cities continue to see some of the fastest growth year-over-year, with Milwaukee jumping 15 spots to No. 23 and Minneapolis climbing six spots to No. 13. At the same time, some historically high-ranking cities saw declines, with Miami and Greensboro, N.C. each dropping five spots. Changes like these underscore how environmental factors, including the spread of species like the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti), are reshaping mosquito pressures across the country.

Several new cities appeared on this year's list, including first-time entries Traverse City, Mich., Greenville, N.C. and Springfield, Ill., alongside returning cities like Sacramento, Calif. and Phoenix. Together, they highlight how mosquito activity is expanding into regions not traditionally associated with high levels of mosquito pressure.

To help reduce mosquito activity, Orkin recommends using the acronym BITE to remember key prevention steps:

B lock access to skin by wearing long sleeves and pants, as well as CDC-recommended repellents.

lock access to skin by wearing long sleeves and pants, as well as CDC-recommended repellents. I nstall tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.

nstall tight-fitting screens on windows and doors. T rim shrubs, grass and other vegetation to reduce mosquito resting areas.

rim shrubs, grass and other vegetation to reduce mosquito resting areas. Eliminate standing water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

For more mosquito facts and prevention tips, visit Ork in.com .

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin has been shaping the pest control industry for 125 years, providing protection against termite damage, rodents and insects through its commitment to scientific knowledge and unmatched training. From its earliest days to today, Orkin's innovative spirit continues to define the future of pest management.

Orkin is dedicated to protecting the places where we live, work and play by helping prevent and control pests and educating consumers about the potential health risks they pose. Guided by a service-first mission to deliver peace of mind, Orkin Pros are trusted professionals who embody the company's values of safety, integrity, professionalism, empathy and innovation. Since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross® to raise awareness about mosquito-borne health threats while supporting the nation's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations.

Orkin has more than 400 owned and operated branch offices and nearly 50 franchises in the U.S. The company also has international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa and Mexico. Learn more about careers at Orkin here.

Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

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