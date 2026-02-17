Miami Holds No. 1 Spot on Orkin's 2026 Top 50 Termite Cities List

Rankings highlight persistent termite pressure and the importance of early home protection to prevent significant costs for homeowners

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami and Los Angeles have been competing for the #1 spot as the most termite-infested city in America since Orkin's Top 50 Termite Cities lists' inception. This year, Miami takes home the crown for the fourth year in a row, with Los Angeles and Tampa, Fla. following closely behind. Warm-weather markets continue to dominate, with Florida cities taking up six spots in the top 20 this year. The Northeast saw one of the most notable shifts, as New York reentered the top 10 at No. 9, climbing seven spots since last year and marking the largest jump among leading cities. Heat and dry conditions can allow termites to stay active longer, a trend reflected in the ongoing concentration of warm-weather cities at the top of Orkin's list.

How the ranking is determined: Orkin's annual Termite Cities list is based on data from cities where Orkin Pros performed the most residential termite treatments in owner-occupied residences. The data was collected from Jan. 15, 2025, to Jan. 16, 2026, and helps Orkin better understand the extent of termite problems in each city.

1. Miami 26. Honolulu (+8) 2. Los Angeles 27. Fort Myers, Fla. (-1) 3. Tampa, Fla. 28. Charleston, W.Va. (-5) 4. Washington, D.C. 29. Pittsburgh 5. Orlando, Fla. 30. Oklahoma City (+1) 6. Houston (+1) 31. Indianapolis (-3) 7. West Palm Beach, Fla. (-1) 32. Cincinnati 8. Dallas (+2) 33. St. Louis (+7) 9. New York (+7) 34. Harrisburg, Pa. (+14) 10. Atlanta (+1) 35. Kansas City, Mo. (+7) 11. Baltimore (-2) 36. Richmond, Va. (+5) 12. San Diego (-4) 37. Norfolk, Va. (-13) 13. Philadelphia (+2) 38. Waco, Texas (+1) 14. Chicago (-1) 39. Austin, Texas (-6) 15. San Francisco (-3) 40. Jacksonville, Fla. (-10) 16. New Orleans (-2) 41. Savannah, Ga. (+8) 17. Greenville, N.C. (+2) 42. Columbia, S.C. (-5) 18. Charlotte, N.C. (+2) 43. Grand Rapids, Mich. (+3) 19. Phoenix (-1) 44. Lexington, Ky. (New to List) 20. Raleigh, N.C. (-3) 45. Harlingen, Texas (New to List) 21. Charleston, S.C. (+2) 46. Chattanooga, Tenn. (+1) 22. San Antonio (+3) 47. Wichita, Kan. (New to List) 23. Nashville, Tenn. (-2) 48. Champaign, Ill. (New to List) 24. Knoxville, Tenn. (+11) 49. Detroit. (-4) 25. Memphis, Tenn. (-3) 50. Mobile, Ala. (-7)

The Real Cost of Termite Damage

"Termites can cause an estimated billions of dollars a year in damage to U.S. homes every year, and much of that destruction happens out of sight," said Shannon Sked, entomologist and National Technical Director at Orkin. "By the time homeowners notice visible signs, termites may have already compromised structural elements. Adding a proactive, ongoing termite treatment program can greatly help catch problems and prevent costly repairs down the line."

Termites, By the Numbers

More than 2,200 termite species exist worldwide, with approximately 50 active in the United States.

Termites are often confused with ants but cause far more extensive structural damage.

Most termites in the U.S. measure ¼ to ½ inch and range in color from white to light brown.

Infestations can go unnoticed for months (or even years!) before termite damage becomes visible.

A single mature colony can have between 60,000 to 1 million termites, with Formosan termite colonies reaching over 2 million individuals.

Common Signs of Termite Activity

Termite damage is often subtle at first. Signs of a termite infestation include:

Mud tubes along exterior walls, crawl spaces or wooden beams.

Brief swarms of small, winged insects indoors or near a home's foundation.

Piles of discarded wings or frass (termite droppings).

Bubbling or cracked paint, or wood that sounds hollow when tapped.

For homeowners, living in a high-ranking city doesn't mean termites are inevitable, but it does mean early inspections and preventative treatments are especially important.

Prevention Starts at the Foundation

Simple prevention steps can help protect homes year-round. Because termites can affect homes made of any wood material, taking preventative measures can significantly the reduce risk of an expensive infestation:

Clear gutters and drainage areas to prevent moisture buildup, which can attract some species of termite.

Repair leaks around pipes, HVAC units and exterior fixtures.

Seal cracks and gaps near foundations, windows and utility entry points.

Remove rotting wood, mulch piles and debris close to the home.

Install screens on vents and windows.

Inspect wooden structures regularly for early signs of damage.

Have a pest control professional, like the Pros at Orkin, install a baiting system to protect the house.

When to Call in the Pros

Whether responding to warning signs or planning ahead, homeowners can turn to Orkin Pros for expert support. Orkin offers free termite inspections to help identify risks early and recommend solutions tailored to each home. Additional information is available at Orkin.com.

