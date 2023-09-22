Los Angeles Jury Awards $20 Million to the Family of a Woman Killed by Drunk Driver in Lancaster, CA

News provided by

PARRIS Law Firm

22 Sep, 2023, 18:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles jury awarded $20 Million to the family of a woman killed by a drunk driver in Lancaster, CA. There was no question about who was responsible for the collision. However, the jury also found that Geico had refused to settle the case for the policy limits before trial.

According to the complaint, former Enterprise Elementary School principal, Mary Kruppe was heavily intoxicated when she drove her lifted Jeep Wrangler along a dimly lit road and crashed head-on into the Plaintiff's vehicle. The collision was so severe the Plaintiffs' daughter did not survive the impact. After the crash, Ms. Kruppe was transported to the hospital, where tests revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration level of nearly three times the legal limit. 

"It's frustrating that insurance companies like Geico drag these clear liability cases out for years to avoid paying what's rightfully owed to our clients," said lead trial attorney R. Rex Parris of PARRIS Law Firm. "These aggressive tactics by insurance companies do nothing more than prolong the suffering of a grieving family," Parris added.

"Ms. Kruppe clearly knew her actions would put everyone on the road in danger, yet she still decided to get behind the wheel after a night of heavy drinking," said PARRIS Law Firm trial attorney Alexander R. Wheeler. "Our client's daughter had such a bright future ahead of her, but it was shattered because of Ms. Kruppe's reckless behavior," Wheeler added.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 20AVCV00162.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous verdicts and settlements between the seven and ten figures. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com 

Contact

Dante Hickles (661) 949-2595

[email protected]

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

Also from this source

PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $6.9 Million Verdict after Allstate Insurance Refuses to Pay $100,000 Policy Limits in Disputed Liability Trial

R. Rex Parris Selected as Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in America 2024

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.