PARRIS Law Firm Earns Multiple Top Verdict Honors for 2024, Including No. 1 Verdicts in California

LANCASTER, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm has once again been recognized among California's top trial firms, earning numerous distinctions from Top Verdict for 2024. The firm achieved multiple statewide and county-level recognitions, including several No. 1 verdicts across key categories, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in personal injury and complex litigation.

Among the firm's standout achievements was the $58,358,431 verdict in Scipione v. Kinkisharyo Int'l LLC, obtained by Alexander R. Wheeler and Khail Parris, which was ranked as the:

No. 1 Premises Liability/Slip & Fall Accidents/Work Accidents/Workplace Negligence/Fall Accidents/Occupational Injury/Work Premises Liability Verdict in California (2024)

Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in California (2024)

Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Los Angeles (2024)

Top 10 Verdicts in Los Angeles (2024)

Top 20 Verdicts in California (2024)

In another remarkable result, Jason P. Fowler, Ryan K. Kahl, and Evan C. Khoshnou secured a $4,828,000 verdict in Garcia v. Pineda, et al., which was recognized as the:

No. 1 T-Bone Collision Verdict in California (2024)

Top 20 Motor Vehicle Accident Verdicts in California (2024)

Top 20 Personal Injury Verdicts in Los Angeles (2024)

Top 50 Personal Injury Verdicts in California (2024)

Top 50 Verdicts in Los Angeles in 2024:

Top 100 Verdicts in California (2024)

The firm also earned recognition for the $7,083,194.86 verdict in Lopez v. Los Angeles Unified School District, secured by Alexander R. Wheeler and Khail Parris, which was listed among the:

Top 20 Personal Injury Verdicts in Los Angeles (2024)

Top 50 Personal Injury Verdicts in California (2024)

Top 50 Verdicts in Los Angeles (2024)

Top 100 Verdicts in California (2024)

"We're incredibly grateful to be recognized by Top Verdict for the verdicts that we secured last year," said Alexander Wheeler, Partner at PARRIS Law Firm. "I'm proud to work with a team of lawyers who are beyond dedicated to securing justice for our clients.

The 2024 Top Verdict recognitions showcase PARRIS Law Firm as a leading trial firm in California, continuing a legacy of impactful multimillion-dollar verdicts in personal injury cases.

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $4.1 billion for its clients. To learn more, go to https://parris.com/.

