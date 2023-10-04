Los Angeles Mixed-Income Community, Designed by SVA Architects, Awarded CA State Funding for Affordable Housing

News provided by

SVA Architects, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

Crenshaw Crossing to Receive Nearly $50M

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects joins the development team for Crenshaw Crossing in celebrating the recent award of $49.9 million in California state funding for the mixed-use and mixed-income project.  Crenshaw Crossing will be located on land owned by Los Angeles Metro and Los Angeles County adjacent to the Expo/Crenshaw Station of the LA Metro light rail. Developed by Watt Companies, West Angeles Community Development Corp., and The Richman Group, the project is one of numerous affordable developments in SVA's portfolio which seeks to create thriving communities.

Continue Reading
Rendering of the mixed-income and mixed-use Crenshaw Crossing development at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and W. Exposition Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Image courtesy SVA Architects, Inc.
Rendering of the mixed-income and mixed-use Crenshaw Crossing development at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and W. Exposition Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Image courtesy SVA Architects, Inc.

Renderings of Crenshaw Crossing available here.

Crenshaw Crossing
Constructed as a pair of eight-story buildings on both sides of Crenshaw Boulevard, Crenshaw Crossing aims to enliven and activate the region.  The transit-oriented development will feature 401 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. The ground floors will house 40,000 sq. ft. of commercial and community space (22,000 sq. ft. of which is designated for a grocery store), and 502 parking spaces. Additional features include a resident fitness center and outdoor recreation spaces, a pedestrian promenade, a plaza, and 10 miles of new bike lanes.  SVA Architects and Belzberg Architects are leading the design, with RELM as the landscape architect.  The project is anticipated to break ground in 2024, and it will take approximately two years to build.

California State Funding
The funding for Crenshaw Crossing is part of a $757 million award announced on August 30 by the California Strategic Growth Council, funded through its Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program.  The funds are designated for building affordable housing in jobs-rich, walkable neighborhoods. This latest announcement brings AHSC's total funding awarded to over $3 billion, which has contributed to the development of 17,000 affordable homes and thousands of transportation improvement projects.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "Congratulations to Watt Companies, West Angeles CDC, and The Richman Group in successfully securing funding to increase the affordable housing ratio in Crenshaw Crossing.  This award helps make it possible to build homes that the local residents can afford.  The development will preserve the neighborhood's existing culture and address the housing needs of Los Angeles' essential workers."

About SVA Architects, Inc.
Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects.  Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.  SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play.  The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu.  For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com

Media Contact: Beth Binger
BCI
Mobile: (619) 987-6658
[email protected]

SOURCE SVA Architects, Inc.

Also from this source

Highridge Costa and SVA Architects Combine Talents for New Affordable Housing Community in Honolulu, Hawaii

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.