Los Angeles Mixed-Income Community, Designed by SVA Architects, Awarded CA State Funding for Affordable Housing

Crenshaw Crossing to Receive Nearly $50M

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects joins the development team for Crenshaw Crossing in celebrating the recent award of $49.9 million in California state funding for the mixed-use and mixed-income project. Crenshaw Crossing will be located on land owned by Los Angeles Metro and Los Angeles County adjacent to the Expo/Crenshaw Station of the LA Metro light rail. Developed by Watt Companies, West Angeles Community Development Corp., and The Richman Group, the project is one of numerous affordable developments in SVA's portfolio which seeks to create thriving communities.

Rendering of the mixed-income and mixed-use Crenshaw Crossing development at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and W. Exposition Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Image courtesy SVA Architects, Inc.

Renderings of Crenshaw Crossing available here.

Crenshaw Crossing

Constructed as a pair of eight-story buildings on both sides of Crenshaw Boulevard, Crenshaw Crossing aims to enliven and activate the region. The transit-oriented development will feature 401 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. The ground floors will house 40,000 sq. ft. of commercial and community space (22,000 sq. ft. of which is designated for a grocery store), and 502 parking spaces. Additional features include a resident fitness center and outdoor recreation spaces, a pedestrian promenade, a plaza, and 10 miles of new bike lanes. SVA Architects and Belzberg Architects are leading the design, with RELM as the landscape architect. The project is anticipated to break ground in 2024, and it will take approximately two years to build.

California State Funding

The funding for Crenshaw Crossing is part of a $757 million award announced on August 30 by the California Strategic Growth Council, funded through its Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program. The funds are designated for building affordable housing in jobs-rich, walkable neighborhoods. This latest announcement brings AHSC's total funding awarded to over $3 billion, which has contributed to the development of 17,000 affordable homes and thousands of transportation improvement projects.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "Congratulations to Watt Companies, West Angeles CDC, and The Richman Group in successfully securing funding to increase the affordable housing ratio in Crenshaw Crossing. This award helps make it possible to build homes that the local residents can afford. The development will preserve the neighborhood's existing culture and address the housing needs of Los Angeles' essential workers."

