SVA Architects Moves Northern California Operations to New Office

SANTA ANA, Calif. , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects has moved its Northern California operations to 7901 Stoneridge Dr, Suite 100, in Pleasanton, CA. At its new Pleasanton location, SVA will be centrally located to serve clients throughout the San Francisco area's South Bay, East Bay, and Peninsula regions. SVA Architects has established itself throughout Northern California as a visionary leader for transit-oriented developments, community projects, and educational facilities.

SVA's Northern California office, established in 2003, has served clients in Oakland, Berkeley, Palo Alto, Fremont, San Jose, Monterey, and San Rafael. Last year, SVA also established an office in Davis, CA to better serve its clients in Sacramento and the Central Valley and expand the firm's overall capacity throughout the region. The offices continue to be led by Nathan Herrero, AIA and Christopher Bradley, AIA. The firm's recent housing projects include Jefferson Union High School District Serramonte Faculty & Staff Housing in Daly City, Mirasol Village housing redevelopment in Sacramento, and Casa Sueños, the final phase of the Fruitvale Transit Village in Oakland. Recent educational projects include multiple campus renovations for Palo Alto Unified School District and multiple Student Union projects for East Side Union High School District in San Jose, such as Evergreen Valley High School's Cougar Hall (see images of this project here).

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "The move to this space in Pleasanton was strategic. This location is transit-oriented, allows us to offer seamless continuity of service to our existing clients, and we now have room to grow."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

