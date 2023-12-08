SVA Architects Readies to Break Ground on Transit-Oriented, Affordable Housing in Oakland, CA

SVA Architects Forms New Partnership with Non-profit RCD

to Address Affordable Housing Shortage

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first development with Berkley-based Resources for Community Development (RCD), SVA Architects is pleased to advance design for much-needed affordable housing in Northern California. Located in Oakland at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and W. MacArthur Blvd, the new project is anticipated to receive its building permit in late 2023, with construction commencing in the first quarter of 2024. This site joins SVA Architects' robust portfolio of award-winning affordable developments.

Rendering of Longfellow Corner, an affordable and transit-oriented housing community in Oakland, CA, developed by Resources for Community Development (RCD) and designed by SVA Architects. Image courtesy SVA Architects.

SVA's Founding Partner and CEO, Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, says, "SVA is honored to join the dedicated team of housing experts at RCD to enhance the vibrancy of Oakland's MacArthur BART community, and alleviate the rent burden for individuals and families in this region."

The upcoming development will consist of 77 affordable homes in a six-story (five stories over podium), metal-frame structure over a single level of parking. The project will also include a community room, a courtyard with a play structure, leasing offices, and a modest amount of ground-floor retail space. Homes will be reserved for individuals and families earning 20-50 percent of the area median income, and on-site supportive services will be offered to formerly homeless residents. The site is within three blocks of the MacArthur BART station, the I-580 freeway, and the I-980 freeway. Project partners include RCD, Branagh Construction, and SVA Architects. Funding has been provided by the City of Oakland, California Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC), No Place Like Home (NPLH) funding, Infill and Infrastructure Grant (IIG) program, Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) and California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CA TCAC).

"We at are RCD are thrilled to begin construction in early 2024 on our newest affordable housing community in Oakland, Longfellow Corner," says Carolyn Bookhart, RCD's Director of Real Estate Development. "It took several years to get to this point, and we are very grateful to our partners for their vital support throughout this journey, including SVA Architects, Branagh Inc., the City of Oakland, Community Economics, Gubb and Barshay, and California's Department of Housing and Community Development, the Tax Credit Allocation Committee, and the Department of Toxic Substance Control. Together we are building a community that will provide safe, stable, and affordable homes for decades to come."

Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal at SVA Architects, states, "SVA's Northern California office was established to help deliver much-needed low- and moderate-income housing to the Bay Area. Our partner, RCD, truly excels at creating affordable housing opportunities, while bringing services and benefits to the whole community. We look forward to many more collaborations with RCD."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

