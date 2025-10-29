Los Angeles Partners with Google Public Sector to Power City Operations and Employee Productivity Using Google Workspace with Gemini

More than 27,500 city employees to use Gemini to enhance communication, increase workforce productivity, and train employees in AI skills

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Public Sector Summit '25 -- The City of Los Angeles today announced a partnership with Google Public Sector to deploy Google Workspace with Gemini across its 27,500-employee workforce. This enterprise-wide adoption will equip workers with the power of Google's AI to accelerate communications, automate time-sensitive tasks, and streamline complex project planning, which will ultimately deliver faster and more accessible public services for the city's four million residents.

This deployment is part of the city's digital transformation strategy and its "SmartLA 2028" vision to leverage data, tools, processes, and digital services to improve public services. As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2026 World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the city is partnering with Google Public Sector to continue to advance the technological foundation necessary to drive innovation and serve as a global hub for the world's premier events.

"By partnering with Google Public Sector and empowering our employees with Google Workspace, we are greatly modernizing the city's approach to constituent services," said Ted Ross, Chief Information Officer for the City of Los Angeles. "We're proud to provide our city employees with technology and tools essential to navigate our government's evolving demands. We're focused on upskilling our current employees, delivering excellent services to our residents, and redefining how city governments can accomplish their goals."

Google Workspace with Gemini is being deployed to:

Transform resident-centric communications: Workspace is now being used to improve communication and information sharing with the city's diverse population. Using the collaboration suite, the city can now create easy-to-understand, multilingual content, from routine public announcements to urgent emergency communications. For example, the city's web services team has already used Workspace to re-write various city websites to be accessible at a ninth-grade reading level (according to Flesch–Kincaid readability standards).

Workspace is transforming daily workflows for employees across the city's 45 departments, allowing them to take on new types of work and reducing the time spent on manual tasks. Departments can leverage Gemini for time-intensive tasks, like summarizing key documents and analyzing data. For example, employees are currently using NotebookLM to analyze lengthy grant documents to identify new funding opportunities for the city. Improve employee AI skills: The city has conducted extensive training for 27,500 city employees on responsible AI usage, digital ethics, and data security. This training reinforces that while Gemini is a powerful assistant, it is critical to keep humans in the loop at every stage of the decision making process. This training has increased employee confidence in leveraging new tools today and in the future.

"Los Angeles has always been a global powerhouse for entertainment, culture, and innovation," said Chris Hein, Field CTO, Google Public Sector. "As a longtime Google Workspace customer, the City of Los Angeles has consistently been on the cutting-edge of digital transformation. By now equipping all 27,500 employees with Google Workspace, the city is cementing its commitment to responsible AI, and ensuring its workforce has the tools to deliver smarter, faster services to its four million residents as it prepares for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

