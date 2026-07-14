LOS CABOS ENTERS A NEW ERA OF LUXURY WITH MAJOR HOSPITALITY, WELLNESS AND GOLF DEVELOPMENTS

With Aman, St. Regis, Grand Hyatt, Soho House and a growing pipeline of branded residences, wellness concepts and championship golf, the destination continues to redefine high-end travel.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The next chapter of luxury is taking shape in Los Cabos. Over the next 18 months, the destination will welcome a wave of globally recognized hospitality brands, world-class wellness concepts, championship golf courses, and branded residential communities, reinforcing its position as one of the world's premier luxury destinations.

Los Cabos Tourism Board Los Cabos Tourism Board

Long recognized for its dramatic landscapes where desert meets sea, Los Cabos continues to evolve through thoughtful, low-density development that pairs exceptional hospitality with wellness, gastronomy, culture, and extraordinary natural experiences.

"The growth we're seeing across Los Cabos is happening because the destination aligns with where luxury travel is headed," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Visitors can arrive by private jet, stay at some of the world's most celebrated hospitality brands, experience Michelin-recognized dining, participate in transformative wellness programs, play championship golf, and explore extraordinary natural landscapes all within a single destination. Few places offer that combination at this level."

A WAVE OF GLOBAL LUXURY BRANDS

The destination's luxury momentum continues with a series of high-profile openings and developments.

Among the most anticipated is Amanvari, opening August 1, 2026 on the East Cape. Marking Aman's first property in Mexico, the intimate resort features just 18 casitas alongside a limited collection of branded residences, bringing the brand's signature approach to privacy, wellness, and low-density luxury to Baja California Sur. The opening further elevates the East Cape as one of the most exciting emerging luxury destinations in North America.

Also arriving in late 2026 is the highly anticipated St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira, which will introduce the iconic brand's renowned service, luxury accommodations, and branded residences overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The Grand Hyatt Los Cabos Resort, Golf & Spa is expected to debut in late 2026 as well within the Oleada Pacific Living & Golf community. The 301-room resort will become the first all-inclusive Grand Hyatt globally and will be accompanied by the debut of the Oleada Golf Links course designed by Ernie Els.

Meanwhile, Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol recently welcomed its first guests, adding another globally recognized luxury hospitality brand to the destination's growing portfolio.

Additional projects expected in the coming years include Conrad Los Cabos, Delano East Cape, and SIRO Palmilla.

THE EVOLUTION OF WELLNESS

As wellness continues to evolve beyond traditional spa experiences, Los Cabos is emerging as a destination for travelers seeking longevity, recovery, movement, and nature-based wellbeing.

Experiences range from Sensei at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, where personalized programs incorporate biomarker analysis, fitness consultations, nutrition coaching, and recovery therapies, to immersive retreats such as Paradero Todos Santos and AMET Nature Retreat, where wellness is deeply connected to Baja's landscapes, culture, and natural rhythms. The region's wellness offering also includes the expansive spa programs at both Four Seasons Resort Costa Palmas and Four Seasons Resort Cabo Del Sol, where treatments draw inspiration from the surrounding desert and sea while emphasizing restoration and inner connection.

The destination's growing emphasis on wellness reflects broader traveler demand for experiences that support both physical and mental wellbeing while fostering meaningful connections to nature.

A NEW CHAPTER IN GOLF

Already home to some of the most celebrated courses in North America, Los Cabos is poised for another major expansion in golf tourism in the latter half of 2026.

The upcoming Oleada Golf Links by Ernie Els, Old Lighthouse Golf & Ocean Club by Jack Nicklaus, and The Legacy at Diamante by Tiger Woods represent one of the most significant concentrations of new championship golf development anywhere in the world.

Combined with existing courses designed by legends including Tom Fazio, Greg Norman, Robert Trent Jones II, and Jack Nicklaus, the destination continues to strengthen its position as one of the premier golf destinations globally.

LUXURY ROOTED IN PLACE

While world-class resorts remain a defining feature of Los Cabos, the destination's luxury story increasingly extends beyond hotel walls.

Visitors can explore the remote East Cape, stroll the galleries and historic streets of San José del Cabo, experience ranch-to-table culinary traditions, discover the waterfalls and mountain landscapes of the Sierra de la Laguna, participate in conservation-focused marine adventures in the Sea of Cortez, or enjoy Michelin-recognized dining experiences that celebrate Baja's unique ingredients and culinary heritage.

The destination's luxury offering now extends to retail and lifestyle as well, with the recent debut of Ánima Village in San Jose del Cabo, an open-air luxury shopping destination featuring a curated collection of global and local fashion, jewelry, art, and design brands such as Ferragamo, Golden Goose, Maje, and Sandro.

This balance of sophisticated hospitality, natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and thoughtful development continues to distinguish Los Cabos from other luxury destinations around the world.

For more information, visit VisitLosCabos.travel.

About Los Cabos Tourism Board

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled between the Sierra de la Laguna Mountain range and coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts, dynamic wellness experiences and exquisite culinary offerings often regarded by many as some of the finest tourism offerings available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state-of-the-art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

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SOURCE Los Cabos Tourism Board