Los Cabos Marks Nearly 130% Growth in Visitor Arrivals Over the Past Decade

The destination's performance underscores its quality-over-quantity vision, centered on high-value experiential travel through wellness, sustainability, luxury development and personalized experiences.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Cabos Tourism Board today announced the destination closed 2025 with strong travel performance, reflecting nearly 130% increase in visitor arrivals over the past decade and welcoming nearly 3.8 million visitors in 2025. Over the past ten years, Los Cabos has undergone one of the most intentional transformations in global tourism. Rather than pursuing rapid volume growth, the destination has focused on building a high-value model centered on quality, connectivity and long-term community impact.

The 2025 results cap a decade-long transformation that has elevated Los Cabos' positioning as an international luxury destination. The destination's Average Daily Rate (ADR) reached $440 USD in 2025, the highest in Mexico, up from $286 USD in 2017. The Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) also increased from $203 to $306, while maintaining an average annual occupancy rate of 70%. These metrics reflect disciplined development and a consistent vision to grow the destination sustainably.

"This growth did not happen by accident," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "For more than a decade, Los Cabos has focused on attracting high-value travelers, strengthening air connectivity, diversifying our markets, and investing in premium infrastructure that supports long-term economic resilience."

Since 2016, hotel inventory has expanded from 15,000 to more than 22,000 rooms, with approximately 80% in the five-star category. The destination's resilience, strong performance across multiple economic cycles, and steady support from the private and public sectors underscores the strength of the destination's high-value tourism model.

Strengthened U.S. Market and Expanded Global Connectivity

Air connectivity has been central to Los Cabos' growth. Connectivity increased by nearly 46% between 2016 and 2025. Today, Los Cabos is connected to 42 international airports, including 32 in the United States, up from 38 total international connections in 2019.

New U.S. routes from markets, such as Nashville, Kansas City, Ontario and Orange County, complement established gateways, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, New York, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta and more. Direct service from Frankfurt, Germany and Panama City, Panama further diversifies the destination's international base.

Looking ahead, projections for early 2026 indicate continued strength from the U.S. market, reinforcing confidence in Los Cabos' position as one of Mexico's most resilient premium destinations.

Tourism as an Economic Engine for the Destination

Beyond visitation metrics, tourism remains the cornerstone of the local economy contributing approximately $7.7 billion dollars to the regional economy. Roughly one-third of visitor spending extends beyond traditional tourism sectors, supporting retail, transportation, health services, and many other industries in the region.

Tourism supports approximately two out of three jobs in Los Cabos when accounting for both direct and indirect employment, with more than 44,000 positions directly tied to the industry. At the state level, the sector contributes nearly 36% of Baja California Sur's total GDP, reinforcing its role as the region's primary economic driver.

2026 Outlook: Experiential Luxury Through Nature, Wellness and Sustainability

Looking ahead, Los Cabos will continue prioritizing diversified markets, sustainable development and premium travel segments, including luxury, golf, gastronomy, wellness and sustainability.

New luxury developments and infrastructure investments scheduled through 2026 and beyond reflect continued confidence from international brands and investors in the destination's long-term strategy.

"We remain laser-focused on our strategic approach," Esponda added. "Growth in Los Cabos is intentional. We will continue strengthening our global positioning while ensuring tourism delivers measurable value to our community. When our local community benefits, the entire destination thrives."

About Los Cabos

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled between the Sierra de la Laguna Mountain range and coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts, dynamic wellness experiences and exquisite culinary offerings often regarded by many as some of the finest tourism offerings available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas and world-renowned sport fishing tournaments add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

