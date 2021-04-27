Los Cabos' Safety-Centered Model Fuels Destination Recovery

Los Cabos Becomes Mexico's Top Recovering Destination Welcoming Record Number of Visitors in March Tweet this

"As a luxury destination, we aim to offer the highest standard of care to all in Los Cabos. We understand the importance of providing a safe and secure environment to support our community that is reliant on tourism. Although we still have a long road ahead of us to achieve a full recovery, we are encouraged by the trust of our travelers and the strong partnerships we have developed to maintain our security-centered approach," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board.

Los Cabos' successful business model has played a critical role on the destination's response to ongoing challenges, which is centered on three core principles:

People: Putting people first is Los Cabos' top priority. This means protecting and supporting the local community, businesses and visitors. Examples of Los Cabos' efforts include strict health and safety protocols, cleanness certifications and participation in the Community Alliance of Baja California Sur , a non-profit coalition formed in response to the shortage of medical and food supplies caused by the pandemic to support the local community. Partnerships: Unity has fostered growth and collaboration for the destination. Partnerships have allowed for a smooth and widely supported implementation of protocols. Strong public-private sector alliances and partners like Intertek Cristal – the highest standard of health and safety protocols in the industry; and Sharecare – which established Los Cabos as the world's first travel destination to be health security VERIFIEDTM – are just a few of the partnerships paving the way to recovery. Purposeful Planning: Validating decisions through forecasting builds confidence. From reopening the destination to managing ongoing changes in demand and advance bookings from visitors, Los Cabos always has a look ahead in order to make decisions rooted in data. In January 2021 , Los Cabos used its data-driven model to secure destination-wide COVID-19 tests and medical personnel to support all international visitors.

As Los Cabos continues its way to recovery, the United States plays an important role being the main sourcing market for the destination comprising of 80% of all international visitors. Airline seats and routes from the U.S. have recovered 100%, projecting a positive growth trend into summer. There is a 22.2% increase in the number of seats scheduled from the U.S. over the next six months and added connectivity from established and new airlines like Frontier – which started in March with routes from Las Vegas; Spirit – which is starting in May with a route from Los Angeles; JetBlue – which is starting in June with routes from Los Angeles and New York; and JSX – which returns this summer with routes from Los Angeles.

The destination is also hosting international events like the ATP Tour – taking place in July 2021, and the Los Cabos Film Festival – taking place in November 2021 in a hybrid online and virtual model. The overall momentum has also led to a surge in visitation from affluent travelers arriving via private aviation, which has experienced a 31% growth, and via private yachts to the Los Cabos Marina, which has experienced a 30% growth.

Los Cabos' unique business model and security-centered approach have played an important role on the steady recovery of the destination and helped to boost confidence and trust from national and international travelers.

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state of the art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel , follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

