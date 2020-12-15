Los Cabos' Striking Tourism Recovery To Continue In 2021

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Cabos brings 2020 to a close with nearly 80% recovery of all travel activity due to the destination's strong and swift response to control the spread of COVID-19. In March 2020, Los Cabos closed the destination for over two months to focus on the creation and implementation of health and safety measures that would allow a safe reopening for international travel. With support from local authorities, hotels, and tourism partners, Los Cabos Tourism Board implemented a successful phased approach to reopen the destination and created the Los Cabos with Care – A Safer Way to Get Away system, which comprises safety guidelines and health protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all travelers when visiting Los Cabos.

Since its reopening on June 15, 2020, Los Cabos has seen a strong recovery in international arrivals and is projecting to close the year with 1.4 million international visitors. In November, Los Cabos welcomed 103,000 international visitors, which is 64.3% of the visitation received the previous year, representing 50% in hotel occupancy.

"This remarkable recovery underscores the resilience of our travel industry and vote of confidence from our visitors who continue selecting Los Cabos as their preferred luxury travel destination in Mexico," says Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our community and all visitors. Tourism is the heartbeat of Los Cabos and it's important that as we continue navigating this challenging time, we maintain our careful approach and strict protocols to protect our community while we continue our path to recovery."

Los Cabos' momentum is projected to continue throughout 2021 with an estimated 40.6% growth in seats during the first half of the year. Ahead of the holiday season, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are offering new direct flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark International Airport, marking a big milestone for Los Cabos with adding direct connectivity with the East Coast of the United States. American is also launching flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Sacramento International Airport. As of November 2020, the destination has successfully recovered 75% on international air connectivity and Los Cabos' private airport has also seen a significant 137% growth in arrivals of private airplanes since the destination's reopening.

Ahead of the holidays, Los Cabos strengthened the destination's health and safety protocols system created in partnership with Intertek Cristal to guarantee the highest standard of the travel industry. Additionally, the airport has implemented several changes, including expanding its operational headcount to provide a more personalized service, operating transportation buses at a 35-person capacity limit representing a 50% operational level, and increasing immigration officers' hours of service to facilitate arrival of all international travelers and avoid waiting times while at the airport.

In each step along the way to recovery and beyond, Los Cabos is committed to a successful implementation of its health and safety system addressing the airport, transportation, accommodations, restaurants and bars, tour activities, the beach and the local community overall. Visitors interested to learn more about Los Cabos' health and safety efforts can go to visitloscabos.travel/industry/los-cabos-with-care.

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez and the iconic Arch at Land's End, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere.

