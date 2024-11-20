Los Cabos Tourism Launches Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back Responsible Tourism Program

Hotels, Villas & Charity Partners in the Destination Unite to Champion Community, Environmental and Animal Causes efforts that benefit the local economy

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the season of giving upon us and as part of an ongoing commitment to responsible tourism, Los Cabos is thrilled to announce its partnership with Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back community impact program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as Los Cabos becomes the first destination partner in Mexico and Latin America to join the initiative, empowering travelers to support community wellbeing, environmental initiatives, and animal causes in Los Cabos through travel choices that benefit the local economy.

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Kind Traveler is an internationally awarded, responsible travel platform that empowers travelers to create positive change in local communities by supporting environmental and social initiatives through their stay with participating lodging and charity partners.

"Los Cabos is proud to partner with Kind Traveler to align and unite its hospitality and charity partners to offer visitors an exciting new way to collectively give back and support community, environmental and other causes in Los Cabos," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism. "With Fiprotur Los Cabos, the private trust, and through this innovation program, we are able to enhance our commitment to responsible tourism efforts."

Through the Every Stay Gives Back partnership, a portion of every guest stay with participating hotels and villas in Los Cabos will fund local charities chosen as beneficiaries by each accommodations partner. The positive impact is measured from every guest stay, whether the booking occurred directly or on a third-party platform. Kind Traveler provides third-party validation and a traveler-friendly live positive impact dashboard that provides transparent, real-time reporting and measurable impact metrics to communicate the impact of donations to local charities.

The collective positive impact from the participating hotels, villas and charity partners informs the destination's impact dashboard, showcasing how travel to Los Cabos can actively contribute to the well-being of local communities, the preservation of the environment, and the support of animal care and adoption programs.

Participating Hotels, Villas & Charity Partners

Cabo Villas : Specializing in Los Cabos travel for over 35 years, Cabo Villas offers a collection of 150 luxury villas located throughout the destination. Through Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program, Cabo Villas proudly supports Corazon Flora , helping to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide adoption opportunities to stray animals and raise awareness on responsible pet ownership. For example, with Cabo Villas , two dollars per stay is donated to Corazon Flora . For every $10 donated, Corazon Flora can provide food and medical care for its rescues, supporting animal welfare efforts in Los Cabos .





Specializing in travel for over 35 years, offers a collection of 150 luxury villas located throughout the destination. Through Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program, proudly supports helping to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide adoption opportunities to stray animals and raise awareness on responsible pet ownership. For example, with , per stay is donated to . For every donated, can provide food and medical care for its rescues, supporting animal welfare efforts in . Solmar Hotels & Resorts: Situated between the Pacific Ocean and Cabo San Lucas , Solmar Hotels & Resorts, a collection of hotels including Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes Resort Golf & Spa, Grand Solmar Land's End Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas, Grand Solmar The Residences, The Ridge at Playa Grande, Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, and Solmar Resort, offer serene luxury escapes with stunning ocean views and world-class amenities. In partnership with the Solmar Foundation , they are dedicated to improving the lives of local individuals and families by providing vital education, healthcare, and social services to those in need.





Situated between the Pacific Ocean and , Solmar Hotels & Resorts, a collection of hotels including Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes Resort Golf & Spa, Grand Solmar Land's End Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas, Grand Solmar The Residences, The Ridge at Playa Grande, Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, and Solmar Resort, offer serene luxury escapes with stunning ocean views and world-class amenities. In partnership with the , they are dedicated to improving the lives of local individuals and families by providing vital education, healthcare, and social services to those in need. Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts: Renowned for its all-inclusive luxury all-suite accommodations and beachfront elegance, Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts provides exceptional travel experiences. Through their partnership with the Letty Coppel Foundation , the resorts empower local families by supporting programs that offer medical care, nutrition, and essential services to vulnerable communities. Participating Los Cabos resorts include Pueblo Bonito The Towers at Pacifica, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, Pueblo Bonito Sunset, Pueblo Bonito Rose, Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, and Pueblo Bonito Monte Cristo Estates.





Renowned for its all-inclusive luxury all-suite accommodations and beachfront elegance, Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts provides exceptional travel experiences. Through their partnership with the , the resorts empower local families by supporting programs that offer medical care, nutrition, and essential services to vulnerable communities. Participating resorts include Pueblo Bonito The Towers at Pacifica, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, Pueblo Bonito Sunset, Pueblo Bonito Rose, Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, and Pueblo Bonito Monte Cristo Estates. Other hotels in the destination such as Drift San Jose del Cabo have partnered with Amigos para la Conservación de Cabo Pulmo, which promotes the conservation of Cabo Pulmo National Park, a marine sanctuary known for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance. El Ganzo Hotel benefits La Playa Centro Comunitario, providing local residents with access to education, cultural programs, and recreational activities that strengthen and uplift the community of La Playa .

The Every Stay Gives Back initiative aligns seamlessly with Los Cabos' dedication to promoting sustainable and responsible travel that not only highlights the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region but also contributes to the long-term well-being of its communities and ecosystems.

Kind Traveler launched Every Stay Gives Back in September 2023 and has already raised more than $328,000 in donations for local charities across participating destinations and lodging partners in just one year.

Travelers Want Their Travel Dollars to Make a Difference

With increasing awareness of climate change, wildlife conservation, and social justice issues, travelers are actively seeking ways to give back to the communities they visit. According to Kind Traveler's 2022 Impact Tourism Report , 97 percent of travelers want their travel dollars to positively impact local communities, and 75 percent believe traveling sustainably enhances their vacation experience. Despite this, many travelers are unsure of how to start, leading to a significant gap between intent and action.

"The Every Stay Gives Back program provides a clear path for travelers to support meaningful causes in the destinations they love," said Jessica Blotter, CEO and Co-Founder of Kind Traveler. "By partnering with Los Cabos Tourism, we are creating opportunities for visitors to connect with and contribute to the local community and environment in tangible ways."

Los Cabos: A Commitment to Responsible Tourism

The launch of Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program aligns with Los Cabos' vision for sustainable tourism, complementing its long-standing efforts to promote responsible growth that benefits the local economy, environment, and community. Los Cabos has implemented various initiatives, such as the Blue Flag certification for beaches, marine conservation in Cabo Pulmo National Park, and the Sea Turtle Protection Program. By supporting local businesses and promoting cultural heritage, the region ensures tourism fosters both environmental preservation and community well-being, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable future.

Kind Traveler and Los Cabos Tourism continue to onboard additional hotels in the destination, which will unite responsible travel efforts across the region and scale the positive impact potential. To start planning your trip and learn more about the positive impact you can make on your next visit to Los Cabos, visit https://www.kindtraveler.com/content/kind-destination-los-cabos

Media Contacts:

Kind Traveler: [email protected]

Los Cabos: [email protected]

To see images of the destination, please visit this media gallery.

ABOUT LOS CABOS

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled between the Sierra de la Laguna Mountain range and coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts, dynamic wellness experiences and exquisite culinary offerings often regarded by many as some of the finest tourism offerings available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas and world-renowned sport fishing tournaments add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

ABOUT FIPROTUR LOS CABOS

FIPROTUR Los Cabos is a non-government, private trust created in 2019 by the destination of Los Cabos in order to establish an additional channel of marketing, promotions and initiatives in which various members of the tourism industry can participate. By contributing additional resources to the trust, partners benefit directly from the strategic initiatives and added values and access to top quality resources for the travel industry while increasing tourism to the destination.

ABOUT KIND TRAVELER Kind Traveler is an internationally awarded, responsible travel platform that empowers travelers to create positive change in local communities by supporting environmental and social initiatives through their stay with participating lodging and charity partners. Kind Traveler advances its mission through a diverse portfolio of over 350 hotel, destination, and charity partners in 25 countries. As a pioneering women-and-veteran-owned public benefit corporation in responsible tourism since 2016, Kind Traveler has fostered a culture of giving back in the hospitality industry, helping to build measurable sustainability metrics for destinations. In a groundbreaking move for 2023, Kind Traveler launched its Every Stay Gives Back community impact program, ensuring every guest stay funds local charities with participating lodging partners, no matter where the booking originates. Remarkably, 100% of the funds go directly to the participating charities, amplifying the positive impact on local communities. A Blue Startups portfolio company, Kind Traveler's innovative approach has been cited in 600+ news articles and has earned global awards from prestigious organizations, including Fast Company, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, and UNWTO. Discover how to make a meaningful difference on your next vacation by visiting KindTraveler.com.

SOURCE Los Cabos Tourism Board