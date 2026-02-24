LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Announces 2026 Board of Directors Leadership

Paso Robles Councilmember Fred Strong and Solana Beach Council Member Jewel Edson to Lead the Agency's Board of Directors

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency (Agency), which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® train service, announces that its Board of Directors (Board) has unanimously selected Paso Robles Councilmember Fred Strong to serve as Board Chair, and Solana Beach City Council Member Jewel Edson to serve as Board Vice Chair for 2026.

"I'm honored to serve as chair of the LOSSAN Agency," said Strong. "Passenger rail has long played a critical role in connecting communities and supporting economic opportunities. I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members, agency staff, and regional partners to strengthen the Pacific Surfliner service and advance a resilient, reliable rail corridor for the future."

Strong has been a transportation advocate and civic leader for more than 35 years and represents San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) on the LOSSAN Board. A Paso Robles City Councilmember, he brings decades of experience serving local, regional, and national transportation and planning organizations.

"I'm excited to step into the role of vice chair and contribute to the collaborative leadership of the LOSSAN Agency," said Edson. "Transparent decision-making, informed planning, and creative problem-solving are essential as we continue improving intercity rail service for the communities we serve along the corridor."

Edson represents the North County Transportation District (NCTD) on the LOSSAN Board and serves as a Solana Beach City Council Member and small business owner. She is known for her open-minded, energetic leadership style and commitment to transparency, integrity, and informed decision-making.

"Their combined experience, thoughtful leadership, and commitment to regional collaboration will be invaluable as the agency continues to enhance service, increase ridership, and invest in the long-term success of the Pacific Surfliner service," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency.

The LOSSAN Agency is governed by an 11-member Board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the LOSSAN Rail Corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo. To learn more, visit LOSSAN.org.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015 following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the State of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the second busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner