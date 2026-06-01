Lossdog Gives New Graduates Access to the Workforce Data Employers Already Rely On

--New Career AI Optimizer Helps the Class of 2026 Navigate an AI-Disrupted Job Market--

--AI Is Reshaping Degree Decisions While Employers Hold the Data Advantage--

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lossdog, a newly launched AI-powered career compensation and portfolio intelligence platform, today announced new insightful data aimed at empowering the class of 2026. To encourage new grads to leverage its AI-powered platform, the recently launched career optimizer is targeting recent graduates entering the workforce to sign-up to Lossdog to identify their compensation potential and untapped investment opportunities. As part of the sign-up, Lossdog has been promoting a free crypto giveway.

New professionals from the class of 2026 are entering the most uncertain labor market in a generation, and nearly half of students are already changing course because of artificial intelligence. Lossdog believes the bigger problem is not simply AI disruption. It is information asymmetry. According to recent Lumina Foundation-Gallup research, 42% of bachelor's degree students have reconsidered their major because of AI. Among community college students, the number rises to 56%, with one in six students already changing majors, certifications, or career paths entirely.

At the same time, entry-level hiring has sharply contracted. Since January 2023, entry-level job postings have fallen approximately 35% amid accelerating workplace automation. Stanford researchers documented a 16% decline in early-career employment across the most AI-exposed occupations between 2022 and 2025, while the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports unemployment among recent college graduates at 5.6% nearly double the rate for all college-educated workers.

Tom Sosnoff, Co-Founder and Co-CEO said, "The company hiring you already knows exactly what your market value is before you walk into the interview. HR departments benchmark compensation, analyze labor-market data, and model salary bands in real time. Most graduates are still negotiating the most financially important conversations of their early careers with little more than Google searches and guesswork. The students who succeed in this market won't necessarily be the ones who guessed the right major. They'll be the ones who understand how the market prices their skills, credentials, geography, and experience and who can negotiate with data instead of uncertainty," he added.

James J. Angel, Ph.D., CFA, CFP®, Associate Professor at McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, said "Lossdog is a great service that will help people get the best deal possible and know their exact market value. This platform helps every employee understand their true market value and negotiate salaries with crucial information I wish I'd had earlier in my career."

Lossdog, founded by veterans of thinkorswim and tastytrade, says the traditional career-planning model has failed to keep pace with the speed of AI-driven labor market change. While universities across the country rapidly expanded AI initiatives, including mandatory AI competency requirements and new degree programs, students report the gap between academic preparation and labor market expectations remains significant.

According to Handshake's 2026 Graduate Report, only 27% of college seniors say AI was meaningfully integrated into their academic experience, while 58% believe stronger AI literacy will be necessary to succeed in their first job. Meanwhile, employers increasingly reward workers who can demonstrate AI fluency. Randstad research shows entry-level workers with AI skills can command salaries up to 25% higher than peers without them, while workers with AI certifications are being promoted significantly faster.

The company points to decades of widening divergence between worker productivity and compensation, combined with growing employer leverage in modern labor markets. According to Lossdog analysis based on peer-reviewed economic research from institutions including Brookings and the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the lifetime earnings gap between what many professionals earn and what their labor is worth can exceed seven figures over a 30-year career.

Lossdog believes AI is amplifying both sides of the equation: it is driving disruption while also increasing the value of workers who can strategically position themselves. At the same time, graduates face a structural disadvantage in salary negotiations because employers have access to sophisticated compensation intelligence that workers often do not.

To address that imbalance, Lossdog has developed a platform that calculates individualized labor-market value using real-time Bureau of Labor Statistics data adjusted for metro area, education, certifications, skills, and experience. Rather than generalized salary ranges, the platform produces personalized compensation benchmarks and identifies which credentials or skills generate the highest projected return.

Later this year, Lossdog plans to release new proprietary research analyzing nearly two million resumes from 2018 through 2025 to identify:

the most common entry-level career paths for recent graduates,

which skills became most economically valuable during the AI transition,

which credentials appear most resistant to automation,

and where graduates may be overestimating or underestimating their long-term career "moats."

"The class of 2026 has navigated more uncertainty and structural disruption than any graduating cohort in recent memory," Sosnoff said. "The least we can do is give them access to the same market intelligence employers already have."

About Lossdog

Lossdog is the first career optimizer AI-powered platform that precisely calculates a professional's true market worth and optimizes their investment portfolio for maximum returns. Founded by the visionary creators of thinkorswim and tastytrade, Lossdog combines advanced data intelligence with decades of financial market innovation to deliver exact salary insights and personalized portfolio strategies. The platform empowers working professionals to identify and capture hidden compensation opportunities and untapped investment performance. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Lossdog also operates the Lossdog Network, a digital streaming platform featuring original financial and career content, including One Lucky Dog LIVE!, a Monday-Thursday Lossdog YouTube channel, hosted by Lossdog Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan. Follow Lossdog on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X and TikTok.

SOURCE Lossdog